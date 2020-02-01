Economic Survey 2020: Strategic disinvestment to unlock capital for use in public infrastructure.

Economic Survey 2020: he learning from the experience of Temasek might be useful in this context, it noted. (Illustration: Shyam Kumar Prasad)

Economic Survey 2020: The Survey has called for creation of a sovereign investment arm on the lines of Singapore’s Temasek Holdings and transfer of government’s stakes in listed CPSEs to infuse professionalism in the disinvestment programme to improve returns on investment and unlock capital for priority areas like infrastructure.

Batting for aggressive privatisation of CPSEs in non-strategic businesses, the economists in the finance ministry said the holding company would be managed by an independent board and would be mandated to divest the government stake in firms over a period of time. The learning from the experience of Temasek might be useful in this context, it noted.

Temasek manages a net portfolio of over $230 billion as on March 31, 2019 – around four-fold jump from $66 billion in 2004. Its compounded annualised total shareholder return since inception in 1974 is 15% in Singapore dollar terms. In comparison, average return was only 4% for BSE CPSE Index against 38% for BSE Sensex during 2014-2019.

Increasingly there is a sense that the CPSEs are hamstrung by the need to report to multiple departments or ministries on operational issues. Currently, the department of public enterprises issues general guidelines for these firms, but their implementation rests with 45 different administrative ministries. If information has to be collated on how the guidelines such as closure of sick PSUs, monetisation of assets or investment are being followed by 257 PSUs, one has to reach out to all administrative departments, delaying crucial policy decisions.

Unlike in India, China’s state-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission of the State Council (SASAC) performs investor’s responsibilities, supervises and manages the state-owned enterprises. UK’s privatisation initiative in 1980’s also created competitive market in the European country. “This (holding company) will lend professionalism and autonomy to the disinvestment programme which, in turn, would improve the economic performance of the CPSEs,” the economists said.

Besides bringing in efficiency, the holding company structure would also give clout to India’s foreign policy. Addressing the chiefs of CPSEs in 2018, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had said: “Some countries are using their PSUs to increase influence in the other countries (read China). With government-to-government contact increasing, India’s CPSEs should prepare a comprehensive strategy for overseas investments, which will increase the country’s geo-strategic reach.”

In recent years, the competition between PSUs of China and India has intensified overseas for commodities such as crude and minerals.

The Centre has targeted to mobilise Rs 1.05 lakh crore from disinvestment proceeds. So far, it has been able to raise only Rs 18,000 crore, which is 17.2% of FY20BE. Some analysts have estimated a shortfall about `50,000 crore in disinvestment receipts in this fiscal as it won’t be able to conclude the Cabinet-approved strategic sales of BPCL, ConCor and Air India before the end of the current fiscal.

The economists noted that such strategic disinvestment would unlock capital for use elsewhere, especially in public infrastructure like roads, power transmission lines, sewage systems, irrigation systems, railways and urban infrastructure.