Economic Survey 2020: PSUs turn efficient wealth creators in private hands

Economic Survey 2020: The survey analysed the before-after performance of 11 CPSEs that had undergone strategic disinvestment from 1999-2000 to 2003-04.

Economic Survey 2020: Privatisation has led to Central Public Sector Enterprises (CPSEs) generating more wealth from the same resources, given these companies turned around the return on assets and profit margins from negative to positive after going private, according an analysis which is part of the survey. This, the survey said, bolstered the case for aggressive divestment of CPSEs.

As a case in point, the survey noted that recent approval of strategic disinvestment in Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL) led to an increase in value of shareholders’ equity of the oil marketing company by Rs 33,000 crore when compared to its peer Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL). The approval was granted in November last year for strategic disinvestment of government’s shareholding of 53.29% in BPCL.

“This reflects an increase in the overall value from anticipated gains from consequent improvements in the efficiency of BPCL when compared to HPCL which will continue to be under Government control,” the survey said.

Further, it said that strategic disinvestment is guided by the basic economic principle that government should discontinue its engagement in manufacturing sectors where competitive markets have come of age. “Such entities would most likely perform better in the private hands due to various factors e.g. technology upgradation and efficient management practices; and would thus create wealth and add to the economic growth of the country. Therefore, the increase in BPCL’s value when compared to HPCL reflects these anticipated gains,” it added.

The survey analysed the before-after performance of 11 CPSEs that had undergone strategic disinvestment from 1999-2000 to 2003-04. These CPSEs were compared with their peers in the same industry group, and found that these firms, on an average, performed better post-privatisation than their peers in terms of their net worth, net profit, return on assets (RoA), return on equity (RoE), gross revenue, net profit margin, sales growth and gross profit per employee.

On the parameter of net worth, the analysis found that the net worth of privatised firms increased from Rs 700 crore before privatisation to Rs 2,992 crore after privatisation, signalling significant improvement in financial health and increased wealth creation for the shareholders. “Difference in difference (DiD) analysis attributes an increase of Rs 1,040.38 crore in net worth due to privatisation,” the survey said.

Similarly, the net profit of privatised firms increased from Rs 100 crore before privatisation to `555 after privatisation compared to the peer firms and the DiD analysis attributed an increase of `300.27 crore in net profit due to privatisation.

“On an average, the RoE of privatised firms increased from 9.6% before privatisation to 18.3% after privatisation, reflecting increase in firm’s efficiency at generating profits from every unit of shareholders’ equity. For the average peer group, the increase in RoE over pre privatisation period was 7.8%. DiD analysis attributes an increase of 0.89% in RoE due to privatisation,” the survey said.