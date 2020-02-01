Economic Survey 2020: PSBs lost Rs 1.4 lakh crore in market cap in 2019

Economic Survey 2020: The survey used the ratio of stock market-to-book value of PSBs on average against that of NPBs.

Economic Survey 2020: The inefficient public sector banks (PSBs) lost Rs 1.4 lakh crore in 2019 of the taxpayers’ money invested in them, an amount similar to what the government provided for food subsidy in the year, the survey noted while contrasting their performance with new private banks (NPBs) – banks licensed after liberalisation in 1991. The survey used the return earned by an investor in an average NPB to estimate the losses that the taxpayer suffers from investments in PSBs.

On another metric, the survey observed that as on January 20, 2020, every rupee of taxpayer money invested in PSBs (at the beginning of 2019) fetched a market value of 71 paise. “In stark contrast, every rupee invested in NPBs fetches a market value of Rs 3.7 i.e., more than five times as much value as that of a rupee invested in PSBs,” it said.

The survey used the ratio of stock market-to-book value of PSBs on average against that of NPBs.

Market-to-book value refers a ratio of current market value to the book value.

The survey estimated that if each PSB manages to double market-to-book value, the gain would be Rs5.2 lakh crore, an amount that is about five time the budgeted estimate for divestment for 2019 (`1.05 lakh crore). “The primary difference between PSBs and NPBs stems from the difference in efficiencies and all the consequent differences that result from the same. This scenario analysis clearly suggests that the costs stemming from inefficiency of PSBs are enormous,” the survey said.

It further said that over Rs4.3 lakh crore of taxpayer money is invested as government’s equity in PSBs. “In 2019, every rupee of taxpayer money invested in PSBs, on average, lost 23 paise. In contrast, every rupee of investor money invested in NPBs on average gained 9.6 paise. As PSBs and NPBs operate in the same domestic market, there is a case for enhancing the efficiency of PSBs,” it said.

The survey suggested that PSBs, which account for 70% of the market share, needed steps to improve efficiency, making them adept at supporting the nation in its march towards being a $5-trillion economy. For this, bank employees should be given stakes through an employee stock ownership plan (ESOP) together with proportionate representation on boards. This would incentivize employees and align their interests with that of all shareholders of banks proportionate to the blocks held by employees, it said.

Further, “A GSTN type of entity should be set up to enable the use of big data, artificial intelligence and machine learning in credit decisions, especially those pertaining to large borrowers,” the survey said, adding that the patterns in default that such powerful techniques can unearth are far beyond the capacity of any unscrupulous promoter to escape.

“With the cleaning up of the banking system and the necessary legal framework such as the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC), the banking system must focus on scaling up efficiently to support the economy,” it said.