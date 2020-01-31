Economic survey 2020 PDF download: How, when and where to download Economic Survey of India

Economic Survey 2020 India: Amid the Indian economy going through a rough phase in recent quarters, the economic survey may present a much clearer picture of the current situation.

Economic survey 2020 PDF download: Finance Ministry’s flagship annual document – Economic Survey 2019-20 – giving detailed information about the Indian economy was presented ahead of Budget 2020 today and it can be accessed on the government’s website. The survey can be viewed and downloaded in PDF format on ‘indiabudget.gov.in/economicsurvey’.

Over the years, the survey is made available in Hindi and English, broadly divided into three categories viz Volume 1, Volume 2, and Statistical Index. While Volume 1 and 2 mostly gives a qualitative state of the economy, the statistical index gives a detailed quantitative view.

The Economic Survey 2020 was presented before both Houses of Parliament- Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha on 31 January 2020, one day ahead of the Union Budget 2020. Generally, the Economic Survey is presented at 12:00 PM. The presentation of the Economic Survey can also be watched on Doordarshan, Rajya Sabha TV, and Lok Sabha TV channels. Amid the Indian economy going through a rough phase in recent quarters, the economic survey may present a much clearer picture of the current situation.

The Economic Survey holds significance as it also facilitates the common people to know about the current situation of economic affairs of the country and makes them aware of the key economic decisions of the government that impact their lives. The survey also recommends policy changes to the government, which acts as guidance in framing national policies as it contains forecasts about the economic growth of the country.

With slight indications of revival, the country’s economy is still under pressure of a prolonged slowdown with the GDP growth rate deteriorating continuously for the last six quarters. Amid this downturn, the Economic Survey may bring many macro and sectoral aspects on the basis of which the government and RBI can further take steps to bring the economy back on track.