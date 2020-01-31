Economic survey 2020 PDF download: How, when and where to download Economic Survey of India

By: |
Updated: January 31, 2020 12:05:54 PM

Economic Survey 2020 India: The Economic Survey holds significance as it facilitates the common people to know about the current situation of the economic affairs of the country.

Budget 2020, Union Budget 2020 India, Budget 2020 India, Budget 2020-21, economic survey 2020 release date, economic survey 2020 upsc, economic survey 2020, economic survey of India, csc economic survey, economic survey 2020 India, economic survey 2020-21, when economic survey 2020 will be released, indian economic survey 2020Economic Survey 2020 India: Amid the Indian economy going through a rough phase in recent quarters, the economic survey may present a much clearer picture of the current situation.

Economic survey 2020 PDF download: Finance Ministry’s flagship annual document – Economic Survey 2019-20 – giving detailed information about the Indian economy was presented ahead of Budget 2020 today and it can be accessed on the government’s website. The survey can be viewed and downloaded in PDF format on ‘indiabudget.gov.in/economicsurvey’.

Over the years, the survey is made available in Hindi and English, broadly divided into three categories viz Volume 1, Volume 2, and Statistical Index. While Volume 1 and 2 mostly gives a qualitative state of the economy, the statistical index gives a detailed quantitative view.

Related News

The Economic Survey 2020 was presented before both Houses of Parliament- Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha on 31 January 2020, one day ahead of the Union Budget 2020. Generally, the Economic Survey is presented at 12:00 PM. The presentation of the Economic Survey can also be watched on Doordarshan, Rajya Sabha TV, and Lok Sabha TV channels. Amid the Indian economy going through a rough phase in recent quarters, the economic survey may present a much clearer picture of the current situation.

Also Read: What is Economic Survey?

The Economic Survey holds significance as it also facilitates the common people to know about the current situation of economic affairs of the country and makes them aware of the key economic decisions of the government that impact their lives. The survey also recommends policy changes to the government, which acts as guidance in framing national policies as it contains forecasts about the economic growth of the country.

Watch Video: What is Union Budget of India?

With slight indications of revival, the country’s economy is still under pressure of a prolonged slowdown with the GDP growth rate deteriorating continuously for the last six quarters. Amid this downturn, the Economic Survey may bring many macro and sectoral aspects on the basis of which the government and RBI can further take steps to bring the economy back on track.

Do you know What is Finance Bill, Short Term Capital Gains Tax, Fiscal Policy in India, Section 80C of Income Tax Act 1961, Expenditure Budget? FE Knowledge Desk explains each of these and more in detail at Financial Express Explained. Also get Live BSE/NSE Stock Prices, latest NAV of Mutual Funds, Best equity funds, Top Gainers, Top Losers on Financial Express. Don’t forget to try our free Income Tax Calculator tool.

  1. Home
  2. Budget 2020
  3. Economic survey 2020 PDF download How when and where to download Economic Survey of India
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

 

 

Advertisement
Advertisement

Most Read

Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Budget 2020: From Infra projects under PMO to MNREGA revision, economists share top ideas in Financial Express Online survey
2Budget 2020: Economic slowdown cyclical or structural? What are the top factors behind it? FE Survey
3Budget 2020: Will the government set aggressive disinvestment targets for FY21? FE Survey