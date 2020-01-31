Economic Survey 2020 LIVE: A sneak peek into budget 2020 and India’s economic health

Economic Survey is prepared under the guidance of Chief Economic Advisor and is presented in both the houses of Parliament.

Economic Survey 2020-21: Indian economy is on a crucial juncture. It is in a situation where some great policy measures can pull it out of a slump and some bad decisions can push it down further. The government estimated that India’s GDP growth rate would be 5.1 per cent but some analysts have called it ‘optimistic’. Government has recently conceded that India’s GDP growth is going fall at an 11-year low of 5 per cent. This is not an ideal situation.

India’s trade deficit is also in a bad shape as exports have fallen for 5th month in a row. India’s merchant export contracted 1.8 per cent last month. The trade deficit also fell to $11.25 billion from a year-ago period. India’s imports also saw a decline at it was registered at 8.8 per cent, down to $38.61 billion. Most of the sectors are showing a downward trend.

Many experts have called Budget 2020-21 as the most important budget of the decade. The Economic Survey 2020-21 is going to present a clear picture of the country’s economic health and might give a sneak peek into the Budget 2020 to be presented on February 1 by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. Financial Express Online brings to you latest on Economic Survey 2020-21. Stay tuned for Economic Survey 2020 LIVE: