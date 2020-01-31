Economic Survey 2020 LIVE: A sneak peek into budget 2020 and India’s economic health

Economic Survey 2020-21: Indian economy is on a crucial juncture. It is in a situation where some great policy measures can pull it out of a slump and some bad decisions can push it down further. The government estimated that India’s GDP growth rate would be 5.1 per cent but some analysts have called it ‘optimistic’. Government has recently conceded that India’s GDP growth is going fall at an 11-year low of 5 per cent. This is not an ideal situation.
India’s trade deficit is also in a bad shape as exports have fallen for 5th month in a row. India’s merchant export contracted 1.8 per cent last month. The trade deficit also fell to $11.25 billion from a year-ago period. India’s imports also saw a decline at it was registered at 8.8 per cent, down to $38.61 billion. Most of the sectors are showing a downward trend.
Many experts have called Budget 2020-21 as the most important budget of the decade. The Economic Survey 2020-21 is going to present a clear picture of the country’s economic health and might give a sneak peek into the Budget 2020 to be presented on February 1 by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. Financial Express Online brings to you latest on Economic Survey 2020-21. Stay tuned for Economic Survey 2020 LIVE:
India's first Economic Survey was presented in the year 1950-51, few years after independence. Until 1964, the Economic Survey was presented along with the Union Budget. The Economic Survey has been presented in two volumes in the past few years.
Today marks the beginning of Parliament's Budget Session. It will be held in two phases. The first phase, which kickstarts today with the tabling pf Economic Survey, will be held from January 31 to February 11. After this, there will be a short recess to discuss the proposals of Budget 2020. The second phase of the Budget session will begin on March 2 and culminate on April 3.
India's Economic Survey 2020 is prepared under the guidance of CEA or Chief Economic Advisor. It is presented in both the houses of Parliament, Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, a day before the FM presets India's Union Budget in the lower house.
Presented in the Parliament just before the Union Budget of India, Economic Survey is Finance Ministry's flagship document. It presents detailed information on the condition of the Indian economy in the past year. India's Economic Survey gives a glimpse of the current state of the economy and also an occasional insight into the country's economic outlook. Read what is Economic Survey