Economic Survey 2020: Investments of $1.4 trillion in infra by FY25 to prop up growth

Economic Survey 2020: NIP projected Rs 102 lakh-crore spend on infrastructure between 2020 and 2025, of which energy (24%), roads (19%), urban (16%) and railways (13%) amount to over 70% of the projected expenditure.

Economic Survey 2020: In line with the National Infrastructure Pipeline, unveiled by finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on December 31, the Survey also pegged India’s infrastructure investment at $1.4 trillion by 2024-25 and said the projected investment could propel India to a $5-trillion GDP in 5 years.

“For a smooth and fast development, India needs adequate and timely investment in quality infrastructure,” the survey said. However, apart from other bottlenecks, challenge remains in stepping up of annual investment; but the lack of infrastructure should not become a binding constraint on the country’s growth.

NIP projected Rs 102 lakh-crore spend on infrastructure between 2020 and 2025, of which energy (24%), roads (19%), urban (16%) and railways (13%) amount to over 70% of the projected expenditure. Noting that a good road network is essential for rapid economic growth, the survey said total investments in the roads and highways sector trebled in five years till 2018-19. However, the pace of construction moderated to 12.7 km per day (till Sept) in current fiscal.

The survey marked that during the year 2018-19, Indian Railways carried 120 crore tonne of freight and 840 crore passengers, making it the world’s largest passenger carrier and fourth-largest freight carrier. In the aviation pace, India has 136 commercially managed airports by the Airport Authority of India and 6 under PPP for operation, maintenance and development of airports. To ease the strain on existing airport capacities, 100 more airports are to be made operational by FY23-24. It also laid emphasis on ensuring access to electricity for all.