Economic Survey 2020: Housing for all dream! Realtors must cut prices to clear inventories

Economic Survey 2020: The decline in household investment in dwellings, other buildings and structures, over 2011-12 to 2017-18 is a reflection of slower growth in purchase of houses by households.

The Survey suggested that real estate developers take a haircut to bring down housing prices, which it points out have remained high despite a huge inventory of 9.43 lakh units worth a whopping Rs 7.77 lakh crore stuck at various stages across the top 8 cities in the country.

The real estate sector, and residential property in particular, has been reeling with issues of delayed project deliveries and stalled projects leading to a build-up of unsold inventory over the years, the survey said.

“Housing prices have remained elevated, even though growth in prices has fallen sharply since Q1 of 2015-16 and remained muted since then.

“As at end of December 2018, about 9.43 lakh units worth Rs 7.77 lakh crore with 41 months of inventory are stuck in various stages of the project cycle across top 8 cities,” it added.

The survey pointed out that the government’s thrust on affordable housing is evident, in order to boost the real estate sector and consequently the construction activity in the country. Higher investment in housing by households may increase the fixed investment in the economy.

“Existing unsold housing inventory can be cleared and the balance sheets of both bank/non-bank lenders cleaned if the real estate developers are willing to take a ‘hair-cut’ by allowing the house prices to drop,” the Economic Survey suggested.

As per market insiders, government measures to revive real estate last year could do little as the beleaguered sector, which is India’s second-highest employer after agriculture, continues to reel under anaemic sales amidst banks’ apathy to fund projects and a growing threat of loan defaults.

However, office space and new concepts like co-working and co-living found favour with both developers and investors. Although, government intervention like rate cuts, tax benefits and creating an Alternate Investment Fund (AIF) did help revive the sentiment to some extent, but its intended effect is yet to materialise fully on the ground.

Talking about the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Urban (PMAY-U), which was launched in June 2015, the Survey said that it not only provides pucca houses with basic amenities to all eligible urban poor, but also triggers a multiplier effect on the overall economy.

“PMAY (U) is rapidly moving towards achieving the vision for providing a pucca house to every household by 2022. Out of 1.03 crore houses approved, 60 lakh have been grounded for construction, of which 32 lakh houses have been completed and delivered,” it noted.

The Survey suggested that to achieve a GDP of $5 trillion by 2024-25, India needs to spend about $1.4 trillion on infrastructure. “The challenge is to step-up annual infrastructure investment so that lack of infrastructure does not become a binding constraint on the economy’s growth,” it added.

The national infrastructure pipeline (NIP) captures the infrastructure vision of the country for the period FY20-25. It has projected a total infrastructure investment of `102 lakh crore during FY20 to FY25 in India.