Economic Survey 2020 | Expert Talk: ‘Restart credit flows to finance the path to $5-trillion economy’

Economic Survey 2020: There are many reasons for the slowdown, both demand led and supply constrained. (Illustration: Shyam Kumar Prasad)

By Saugata Bhattacharya

Economic Survey 2020: Interest in this year’s Economic Survey (an excellent analytic document in its own right) is even higher with the growth slowdown lending an immediacy to the recommendations. A key concern regarding the current slowdown is a perception of inadequate understanding of the dynamics of demand and supply, the interactions between inter-locking supply chains and access to credit, of the formal and informal segments, and many more.

In the absence of these insights, crafting counter cyclical and structural policies becomes a hit or miss exercise.

Among the multiple coordinated policy actions which have been widely suggested to revive growth, probably the most important is to restart the flow of credit to productive investments, and especially to the most funds-starved segments, small business and MSMEs. Over the past few years, NBFCs have played a significant role in deepening access to credit for this segment and a disruption in this flow contributed, inter alia, to the slowdown, particularly in the manufacturing segment.

One of the most telling charts in the Survey is the slowdown in bank credit to various segments between March 2008 – 2013 and March 2013 – 2018. Other than a relatively mild slowdown in credit to NBFCs in the latter period, credit growth to infrastructure, large industry and MSMEs had shrunk dramatically, especially the latter. This growth had fallen even more in FY19 and FY20.

There are many reasons for the slowdown, both demand led and supply constrained. Lack of private sector led capex has progressively weakened the demand for large projects, even as the resolution process under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code accelerates and stranded plants and capital assets are increasingly brought online. Although the Survey itself doesn’t explicitly propose measures to encourage more lending, the finance ministry is already auctioning on providing backstops to both constrained lenders and credit-starved sectors, including through the use of corpuses created for partial guarantees to stressed NBFCs and to stranded assets in housing projects.

From the supply side, tightened underwriting procedures are widely believed to be due to risk aversion among financial intermediaries. Risk aversion is a natural response in an economic down cycle, especially when the system is recovering from a major balance sheet impairment created by bad assets. While there are many reasons for the constrained supply of credit for large projects, one of the reasons is probably attributable to the disproportionate enforcement for management and credit officers.

It is in this context that the signature theme of the Survey is so encouraging, that “the invisible hand of the market supported by the hand of trust” will be key to India reverting rapidly back to the path to a $5-trillion economy. The government, and particularly the finance ministry, has progressively taken steps to reassure banks and financial institutions of punitive actions only in cases of mala fide intent, acknowledging the risk of failure as an inherent part of doing business.

One of the causes of the weakness in both demand and supply of credit has been a fall in confidence. A resumption of mutual trust between agents will be crucial to a revival. An intersecting theme of this edition and the last is the identification of two public goods –“trust” this year and “data” before. A boost to the former can be implemented by effectively using the latter. Data can become an increasingly useful source for strengthening the “hand of trust”, by selectively targeting only cases of fraud and other evasion, yet embracing a genuine risk of failure to inspire taking exactly the kind of business decisions which are required to rapidly boost economic growth.

The writer is senior vice-president (business and economic research), Axis Bank. Views are personal