Economic Survey 2020 | Expert Talk: ‘Reforms improve affordability of thalis, help lift farmers’ income’

By Aditi Nayar

The Survey brings in the concept of ‘Thalinomics’ to calculate what people pay for a vegetarian and non-vegetarian thali across different regions of India. It concludes that various reforms introduced by the government have led to an improved affordability of thalis since FY16, providing a net gain to households. However, the seasonal variability and unseasonal spikes in thali prices undoubtedly pose a challenge to household budgeting, as we have observed in the recent episode of surging onion and tomato prices.

Moreover, the decline in thali inflation has implications for farmer incomes and the associated rural distress. Additionally, the Survey highlights the challenges to realising the laudable goal of doubling farmers income, including access to credit, insurance coverage, irrigation facilities, low farm mechanisation, etc. It suggests land reforms such as freeing up land markets to help farmers boost their income, scaling up of the coverage of the food processing sector domestically and also enhancing the focus on global markets for agricultural commodities. Furthermore, it highlights the need to create manufacturing jobs to absorb the large pool of workers exiting the farm sector.

Another associated topic is the escalating subsidy Bill of the Government of India, associated with providing food security to Indian households. The Survey indicates that the food subsidy cost has increased to Rs 1.7 trillion in FY19 from Rs 1.1 trillion in FY15, following the implementation of the National Food Security Act (NFSA) in July 2013. This has been led by an increase in the economic cost for wheat and rice driven by higher minimum support prices,even as the Central Issue Price (CIP) for wheat and rice for NFSA beneficiaries has not been revised since 2013. We look forward to tomorrow’s Budget to see the level at which the government pegs the food subsidy requirement for FY20 in the revised estimates, and for FY21 in the budget estimates, and whether the Budget Speech suggests any move to consider revising the CIP for wheat and rice.

While lauding the gains made by India in the ease of doing business, the Survey highlights the gaps that remain in some areas. Additionally, it points out the significant lags in customs clearance, ground-handling and loading in sea ports, which impede the competitiveness of exports.

The Economic Survey also delves into the recent controversy about whether Indian economic growth has been overstated following the change in methodology, concluding that this is not the case.

The Survey forecasts a moderate uptick in the pace of real GDP expansion to 6.0-6.5% for FY21 from the 5.0% projected for FY20 by the Central Statistics Office. A concerted nudge by the government to reboot the virtuous cycle of investment-led growth, as advocated by the Survey, would be crucial for economic growth to revive to the upper-end of the range forecast for FY21, and eventually feed into the goal of expanding the Indian economy to $5 trillion. In our view, the upcoming Budget should adequately allocate funds required for the National Infrastructure Pipeline, to push infrastructure creation and boost sentiment.

We agree with the Survey’s conclusion that the government must expedite reforms to precipitate a rebound in economic growth in FY21. This is especially critical given the limited room for further monetary easing after the 135 bps of rate cuts undertaken over the last 12 months, with headline inflation currently having pierced the upper band of the MPC’s medium term target of 4+/-2%.

The writer is principal economist, ICRA. Views are personal