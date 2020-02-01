Economic Survey 2020: Early warning system for stress in NBFCs

Economic Survey 2020: In the Survey, the economists computed a health score by quantifying the rollover risk for a sample of HFCs and retail NBFCs, which are representative of their respective sectors.

Economic Survey 2020: Economists in the finance ministry have constructed a dynamic health index (health score) for housing finance companies (HFCs) and retail non-banking finance companies (NBFCs) for early detection of impending liquidity problems and efficient allocatation of liquidity enhancements across firms to arrest financial fragility.

According to the index, the Score for the HFC sector, which exhibited a declining trend post 2014, worsened considerably by the end of FY19. The Score of the retail NBFC sector was consistently below par for the period FY14-FY19. Larger retail NBFCs had higher health scores but among medium and small retail NBFCs, the medium size ones had a lower health score for the entire period from March 2014 till March 2019.

“Policymakers intending to revive the shadow banking channel of growth can use this analysis to efficiently allocate liquidity enhancements across firms (with different scores) in the NBFC sector,” they said.

The score employs information on the key drivers of refinancing risk such as asset liability management problems, excess reliance on short-term wholesale funding and balance sheet strength of the NBFCs.

Following payment defaults by subsidiaries of ILFS and by DHFL, investors in liquid debt mutual funds ran collectively to redeem their investments. In fact, the defaults triggered panic across the entire gamut of NBFC financiers, thereby causing a liquidity crisis in the NBFC sector.