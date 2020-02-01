Economic Survey 2020: Deceleration in economy – financial sector a drag on private investment

Economic Survey 2020: The compounded annual growth rate of non-food bank credit plunged from 16.7% in 2009-14 to 10.5% in 2014-19.

Economic Survey 2020: The bust after the credit boom of the UPA era was characterised by deleveraging and low investment rate in the corporate sector, which eventually caused the recent deceleration of economic growth, the Survey pointed out on Thursday, highlighting the drag of the financial sector on private investments.

After an examination of the relationship between credit expansion by a firm and its future investment, the survey indicates that the firms that were beneficiaries of excess lending, facilitated by regulatory forbearance, seem to have cut down investment the most. “Perhaps, the beneficiary firms were the ones that were more focused at de-leveraging, owing to their higher debt to asset ratio, than investing in new assets.”

The compounded annual growth rate of non-food bank credit plunged from 16.7% in 2009-14 to 10.5% in 2014-19. The credit slowdown followed a surge in the non-performing assets (NPAs) of banks from an average of 3% of gross advances in 2009-14 to as much as 8.3% in 2014-19.

It argued that a “sudden credit expansion, which is purely supply led, results in short-lived expansion of output and employment but causes significant contraction in the long run”.

“In most cases, the credit channel works through household debt where households increase demand using debt in the short run and reduce demand later during the deleveraging phase, thereby, resulting in recessions,” it said. In the Indian context, however, the credit channel has worked through corporate investment.

Non-food bank credit almost tripled between FY04 and FY08 and doubled between FY08 and FY12.

However, subsequently growth in credit offtake to large industry, which had surged at a CAGR of 24.3% from March 2008 to March 2013, slowed dramatically to just 5.7% between March 2013 and March 2018.

For the infrastructure sector, the slowdown was from 28.9% to 7.7%.

The Survey has forecast GDP growth to accelerate to 6-6.5% in FY21, against a projected 5.7% (after Thursday’s revision of the FY19 data) for the current fiscal, which is the lowest since FY13.

Briefing media, chief economic adviser Krishnamurthy Subramanian said the slowdown has bottomed out.

“If you look at the business cycle phenomena in India, typically if you look at the peaks and troughs and co-relate it with what has happened, it seems like we have hit the trough therefore there should be uptick in growth. That is what we are Budgeting,” the CEA said.