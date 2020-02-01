Economic Survey 2020: CEA vs ex-CEA as survey says there is no overstating of growth

Economic Survey 2020: The basic premise is that countries differ among each other in various observed and unobserved ways.

Economic Survey 2020: The Survey under current chief economic advisor (CEA) Krishnamurthy Subramanian has rejected the contention of his predecessor Arvind Subramanian that the country’s economic growth has been massively overstated, arguing that it finds no such evidence.

“The models that incorrectly over-estimate GDP growth by 2.77% for India post-2011 also mis-estimate GDP growth over the same time period for 51 other countries out of 95 countries in the sample,” it said. “The magnitude of mis-estimation in the incorrectly specified model is anywhere between +4% to -4.6%, including UK by +1.6%, Germany by +1%, Singapore by -2.3%, South Africa by -1.2% and Belgium by -1.3%.”

The basic premise is that countries differ among each other in various observed and unobserved ways. Therefore, cross-country comparisons are fraught with risks of incorrect inference due to various confounding factors that stem from such inherent differences.

In a research paper published in June 2019, the former CEA had suggested that rather than expanding at about 7% a year in the 2011-17 period, average growth was just about 4.5%.

But the latest survey says, given the lower growth rates for the UK and Germany compared to India, the mis-estimation in percentage terms in the incorrectly-specified model is much larger for UK (76%) and Germany (71%) than for India (40%). “However, when the models are estimated correctly by accounting for all unobserved differences among countries as well as the differential trends in GDP growth across countries, GDP growth for most of these 52 countries (including India) is neither over- or under-estimated. In sum, concerns of over-estimation of India’s GDP are unfounded,” the survey says.

It also argues that micro-level evidence, too, is critical to gauging the actual growth momentum of the economy. The granular evidence shows that a 10% increase in new firm creation increases district-level GDP growth by 1.8%. As the pace of new firm creation in the formal sector accelerated significantly more after 2014, the resultant impact on district-level growth and thereby country-level growth must be accounted for. India’s improvement in indicators such as access to nutrition and electricity might explain the higher growth rate in Indian GDP post the methodological change with the 2011-12 base year.