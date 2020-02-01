Economic Survey 2020: As much as 55% of start-ups in Tier-I cities

Economic Survey 2020: Maharashtra, Karnataka and Delhi are the top three performers.
The survey noted that as many as 27,084 start-ups were recognised across 551 districts as on January 8, 2020. Tier-I cities contributed about 55% of the start-ups while 45% of the firms operated from Tier-II and Tier-III cities.
Maharashtra, Karnataka and Delhi are the top three performers in terms of state-wise distribution of recognised start-ups in the country. On the basis of industry-wise distribution of recognised start-ups, IT services topped the list with 13.9%, followed by healthcare and life sciences at 8.3% and education at 7%. The renewable energy sector lagged, contributing only 2.8% of the recognised start-ups. About 43% of recognised start-ups have at least one woman director, according to the Survey.
“Start-ups drive economic growth, create employment and foster a culture of innovation,” the Survey noted. The Start-up India campaign of the government recognises entrepreneurship as an increasingly important strategy to fuel productivity growth and wealth creation in India, the Survey said.
Internet firms in the country raised a little over $10 billion in 2019 helped by a $4.41 billion in funding in the October-December quarter, according to data sourced from market research firm Tracxn. Fintech start-up Paytm notched the largest fundraiser of 2019 — a $1 billion fundraise led by T Rowe Price that saw its valuation shoot up to $16 billion.
Nearly 3,67,773 users have availed of free Start-up India learning programme to build business plans under the government’s Start-up India Hub initiative, the Survey showed.
The Start-up India initiative that aims to create an ecosystem conducive for the growth of start-ups was first announced by the Prime Minister in August 2015. A plan detailing 19 action points was launched on January 16, 2016.
