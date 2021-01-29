  • MORE MARKET STATS

Economic Survey 2020-21: NPPA undertook measures to ensure availability of essential drugs during pandemic

By: |
January 29, 2021 6:10 PM

Timely intervention by NPPA eased the situation of medical oxygen availability throughout the country, especially in distant and far-flung areas.

The regulator invoked extraordinary powers in public interest to ensure that policy enhances access to life saving drugs like Heparin as well as medical oxygen, it added. The regulator invoked extraordinary powers in public interest to ensure that policy enhances access to life saving drugs like Heparin as well as medical oxygen, it added.

Economic Survey of India: Drug pricing regulator NPPA undertook necessary steps to ensure availability of life saving essential medicines across the country during the COVID-19 pandemic, the Economic Survey said on Friday.

Drug prices in India are regulated to ensure continued availability and affordability of essential medicines with improved access to consumers, it added.

Related News

“National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority (NPPA)… has played an active role in addressing the exigencies arising out of COVID-19 pandemic and undertook necessary measures to ensure continued availability of life saving essential medicines throughout the country,” the survey said.

The regulator invoked extraordinary powers in public interest to ensure that policy enhances access to life saving drugs like Heparin as well as medical oxygen, it added.

Timely intervention by NPPA eased the situation of medical oxygen availability throughout the country, especially in distant and far-flung areas.

The survey said NPPA also ensured availability of N95 masks at affordable prices and directed manufacturers/ importers/ suppliers to maintain parity in prices for non-government procurements.

On one hand, “NPPA fine-tuned its interventions during the COVID-19 pandemic to strike at profiteering tendencies by manufacturers/marketers in public interest. At the same time it also ensured enabling ecosystem for the industry to augment production of quality benchmarked medical devices for domestic use and exports,” it added.

During the pandemic period, the government constituted an Inter-Ministerial Empowered Committee to make recommendation for the export of drugs/ items requested by foreign governments, especially drugs like hydroxychloroquine (HCQ) and paracetamol.

Based on the recommendations of this committee, “Department of Pharmaceuticals/NPPA issued recommendation/orders which enabled the MEA/DGFT to fulfill various export commitments towards 114 countries in respect of HCQ and 24 countries in respect of paracetamol, including SAARC Nations,” the survey said.

Do you know What is Finance Bill, Short Term Capital Gains Tax, Fiscal Policy in India, Section 80C of Income Tax Act 1961, Expenditure Budget? FE Knowledge Desk explains each of these and more in detail at Financial Express Explained. Also get Live BSE/NSE Stock Prices, latest NAV of Mutual Funds, Best equity funds, Top Gainers, Top Losers on Financial Express. Don’t forget to try our free Income Tax Calculator tool.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. Budget 2021
  3. Economic Survey 2020-21 NPPA undertook measures to ensure availability of essential drugs during pandemic
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

 

 

Advertisement
Advertisement

Most Read

Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Economic Survey calls for AQR immediately after withdrawal of forbearance
2Economic Survey 2021 says vocational courses to be rolled out for skill development of school students
3Economic Survey 2020-21: Improvement in access to bare necessities but disparities continue