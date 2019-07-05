Economic Survey 2019: Virtual circle can sustain 8% growth (Budget 2019)

India needs to grow at 8% a year to become a $5-trillion economy by FY25, and this pace of expansion can only be sustained by a “virtuous cycle” of savings, investment and exports that are catalysed and supported by a favourable demographic phase, economists at the finance ministry said on Thursday. The economic growth hit a five-year low of 6.8% in FY19.

Speaking to reporters separately, chief economic advisor Krishnamurthy Subramanian said investments should be in excess of 35% of the GDP to achieve 8% growth, firmly making a case for investment as a key driver of economic growth. From as much as 34.3% in FY12, the share of gross fixed capital formation dropped to as low as 30.7% by FY16, before rising steadily to 32.3% in FY19.

The Economic Survey also challenged the claim that investment displaces jobs, saying this remains true only when viewed within the silo of a specific activity. It also departed from the traditional Anglo-Saxon thinking by advocating a growth model for India that views the economy as “being either in a virtuous or a vicious cycle, and thus never in equilibrium”.

“This model, in turn, stems from two key departures from the traditional view. First, the Survey departs from the concept of equilibrium as a key tenet… Second, the traditional view often attempts to solve job creation, demand, exports, and economic growth as separate problems.”

“A general apprehension is that high investment rate will substitute labour. This thinking has led to much debate about labour-intensive versus capital-intensive modes of production. However, the Chinese experience illustrates how a country with the highest investment rates also created the most jobs. What matters most is whether or not investment enhances productivity and thereby international competitiveness.”

Investment, especially by the private sector, drives demand, creates capacity, increases labour productivity, introduces new technology, allows creative destruction, and generates jobs. Exports must form an integral part of the growth model because higher savings preclude domestic consumption as the driver of final demand. Similarly, job creation is driven by this virtuous cycle.

The survey says with the share of consumption in GDP constrained by high level of savings, domestic consumption can be, at best, act as a force multiplier when high income growth feeds consumption. “So, where would the final demand for large capacities created by high investment come from? The answer is exports. This is why an aggressive export strategy must be a part of any investment-driven growth model.”