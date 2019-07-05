Economic Survey 2019: Retirement age may need to go up

The demographic dividend phase of India will continue till 2041 when people in the working age group of 20-59 years will hit the peak at 59% of the population, but it will be followed by an ageing society and the government shall accordingly make investments in healthcare facilities and consider increasing the retirement age from the current 60 years, according to the Economic Survey 2018-19.

In fact, some of the states will start becoming an ageing society as early as 2030s mainly due to total fertility rate going below the replacement rate by 2021. The share of people aged 60 years or above will almost double from 8.6% of the population between 2011 to 2041.

At the same time, life expectancy at the age of 60 years is healthy (12.5 years for men and 13.3 years for women). While this is lower than the major developed and emerging economies, it would increase in the coming years. The government should take cue from these countries and consider increasing the retirement age.

“Countries such as Germany, France and the US have increased the retirement age. Some countries such as Australia and the UK used to allow women to retire earlier than men but have changed the rules to bring them at par. Many countries such as Germany, the UK and the US have signalled that they will keep increasing the retirement age according to a pre-set timeline,” the Survey noted.

The share of India’s young (0-19 years) population has already started to decline and states such as Himachal Pradesh, West Bengal, Maharashtra, Punjab and the southern states by 2041 will have less than one-fourth of young population, whereas more than one-fifth of the population will be above the age of 60 years.

States such as Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan, which are at the earlier stages of demographic transition, will also see a decline in proportion of young population due to fall in fertility rates.

The Survey also noted that the number of school-going children in India will decline by 18.4% between 2021 and 2041, which means that governments should plan school expansion accordingly.