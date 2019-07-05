Economic Survey 2019: Reorient policies to force MSMEs to grow, say experts

To boost job creation and productivity in the economy, the government must have a sunset clause of less than 10 years for all size-based incentives, economists in the finance ministry said on Thursday.

“Job creation in India, however, suffers from policies that foster dwarfs i.e. small firms that never grow, instead of infant firms that have the potential to grow and become giants rapidly,” said the economists led by chief economic adviser Krishnamurthy Subramanian in the Economic Survey.

While dwarfs i.e. firms with less than 100 workers despite being more than 10 years old account for more than half of all organised firms in manufacturing by number, their contribution to employment is only 14% and to productivity is a mere 8%. In contrast, large firms (more than 100 employees) account for three-quarters of such employment and close to 90% of productivity despite accounting for about 15% by number.

“The perception of small firms being significant job creators pervades because job destruction by small firms is ignored in this calculus. In contrast, large firms create permanent jobs in larger numbers. Also, young firms create more jobs at an increasing rate than older firms,” they noted.

Incentives for MSMEs to remain relatively smaller include exemption from restrictive labour regulations, finance at subsidised interest rates, collateral-free credit, preference in procurement and pricing policies, raw material and marketing assistance and central excise duty exemptions.

A cross-country comparison shows that both employment creation and productivity do not grow adequately as firms age in India. The average employment level for a 40-year-old firm in the US was more than seven times that of the employment when the enterprise is newly set up.

The average employment level was two times for a comparable firm in Mexico. In contrast, the average employment level for 40-year-old firms in India was only 40% greater than the employment when the enterprise is newly set up.

Similarly,the average productivity level for 40-year-old enterprises was more than four times in the US and 1.7 times in Mexico than that of the productivity of an enterprise that is newly set up, compared to only 60% for an Indian firm.