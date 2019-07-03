Economic Survey 2019 release date, time: How to download Budget Economic Survey pdf; when and where to watch

Budget Economic Survey 2019 date, time: Economic Survey is a key process leading up to the Union Budget. It is considered as Ministry of Finance as well as the Government of India’s flagship annual document.

Budget Economic Survey 2019 date, time: The Economic Survey 2019 will be tabled ahead of the Union Budget 2019 this week. The Narendra Modi government’s first Economic Survey of the second tenure will be tabled by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in the Parliament. The Economic Survey 2019-20 has been prepared by the new Chief Economic Advisor KV Subramanian. “Looking forward with excitement to table my first – and the new Government’s first – Economic Survey in Parliament… #EcoSurvey2019,” CEA KV Subramanian said on his Twitter handle.

What is Economic Survey?

Economic Survey is a key process leading up to the Union Budget. It is considered as Ministry of Finance as well as the Government of India’s flagship annual document. Generally, the Economic Survey reviews the developments in the Indian economy over the (past year/financial year.) The purpose of tabling the Economic Survey in Parliament is to summarize performance on major development programmes, reveal prospects of the economy of India in the short to medium term and also highlight the policy initiatives of the Central government. The Economic Survey consists of detailed statistical data that covers macro and sectoral aspects of the Indian economy.

When is Economic Survey 2019?

The Economic Survey 2019 will be presented to both Houses of Parliament- Lok Sabha and Raya Sabha – during the Budget Session 2019. The Economic Survey 2019 will be presented one day ahead of the Union Budget 2019. The date of Budget Economic Survey 2019 tabling is on Thursday i.e July 4. Generally, the Economic Survey is presented at 12:00 PM.

How to watch live streaming of Economic Survey 2019?

To watch it on Television, you need to go Doordarshan, Rajya Sabha TV, Lok Sabha TV channels.

How to download Economic Survey 2019 pdf, book

Economic survey 2019 can be downloaded in pdf format. You need to go to http://mofapp.nic.in:8080/economicsurvey/. Economy Survey is uploaded once it is presented. If you want to go through Economic Survey Books, you need to go to https://www.indiabudget.gov.in/economicsurvey/ . You will also get the previous years’ economic survey books.