Economic Survey 2019 reflects govt’s resolve to maintain fiscal stability, says Rajiv Kumar

Economic Survey 2019 : Niti Aayog vice chairman Rajiv Kumar (File)

Budget Economic Survey 2019: Niti Aayog vice chairman Rajiv Kumar said the Economic Survey reflects the government’s resolve to maintain fiscal stability while pushing up economic growth. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman tabled the Economic Survey 2018-19 in Parliament Thursday.

Kumar said the Survey provides a comprehensive and clear picture of economic trends and challenges ahead. He said the measures to accelerate investments, especially from the private sector, to give a push to growth are the steps in the right direction.