Economic Survey 2019 reflects govt’s resolve to maintain fiscal stability, says Rajiv Kumar

Budget Economic Survey 2019: Rajiv Kumar said the Survey provides a comprehensive and clear picture of economic trends and challenges ahead.
Budget Economic Survey 2019: Niti Aayog vice chairman Rajiv Kumar said the Economic Survey reflects the government’s resolve to maintain fiscal stability while pushing up economic growth. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman tabled the Economic Survey 2018-19 in Parliament Thursday.
Kumar said the Survey provides a comprehensive and clear picture of economic trends and challenges ahead. He said the measures to accelerate investments, especially from the private sector, to give a push to growth are the steps in the right direction.
For latest coverage on Budget 2019-20 log on to financialexpress.com. We bring you full coverage of Union Budget 2019 Live. Stay Connected.
Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.