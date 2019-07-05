Economic Survey 2019: Rajasthan shows the way in labour reforms

Deregulating labour law restrictions can create significantly more jobs, as seen by the recent changes in Rajasthan when compared to the other states, economists in the finance ministry said.

In 2014, Rajasthan was the first state that introduced labour reforms which included the amendments in IDA, 1947, Factories Act, 1948, the Contract Labour (Regulation & Abolition) Act, 1970 and the Apprentices Act, 1961.

Thanks to labour law relaxations in Rajasthan, the factories with more than 100 employees grew at a compounded annual growth rate of 9.33% after the reforms, compared to 3.65% before reforms when factories in other states of the country grew by 5.52%, marginally up from 4.56%, during the comparable period.