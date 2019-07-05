Economic Survey 2019: Over 90% MGNREGS payments in 15 days under Direct Benefit Transfer boost

(Reuters photo)

The implementation of direct benefit transfer (DBT) and leveraging the Jan Dhan, Aadhaar and Mobile (JAM) trinity to credit wages directly into workers’ bank accounts drastically cut delays in payment under the Mahatma Gandhi

National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS). In 2014-15, only 26.9% of such payments were generated within 15 days, which rose steadily to as high as 90.4% in 2018-19, the survey said, seemingly refuting claims of inordinate delay made by some analysts and activists.

It suggested that the data on demand for work under this flagship employment guarantee scheme, which is available almost real-time, can be developed into a real-time measure to track distress at district and panchayat levels.

Timely wage payment under Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS) will improve demand for work but there is no pressing need to further diversify the definition of ‘work’ under the scheme, the survey added. Instead, the focus needs to be on the “diversification of the livelihoods with multiple sources of income for them (workers) to come out of poverty.”

“By utilizing information on demand for work under MGNREGS and correlating it with other real-time measures of weather etc, that lead to rural distress, a dashboard can be created which flashes ‘alerts’ from areas under local distress to enable policymakers to act in a timely manner to alleviate such distress,” the

survey said.

The government recently released the first annual NSSO survey (for 2017-18) on employment and intends to make it a quarterly phenomenon for urban areas. However, there is no indicator yet to gauge joblessness on a monthly basis, let alone on a real-time basis.

Out of the 11.61 crore active workers under MGNREGS, Aadhaar numbers of 10.16 crore workers (87.51%) have been collected and seeded. Almost 55.05% of all the payments under MGNREGS are through Aadhaar-based payment systems.

The interim Budget has allocated `60,000 crore for MGNREGS in FY20, against the revised estimate of `61,084 crore a year before. In FY18, the spending was `55,166 crore.

The increase in the number of filled muster rolls also implies that distressed workers indeed turn up more frequently for work. “This evidence highlights that skilful use of technology when combined with an unwavering commitment to monitoring effectiveness of government schemes can make a substantial difference on the ground,” it said.

“Both demand and supply of work under MGNREGS increased, especially in districts suffering from distress,” the survey said. The timely payment of wages directly into bank account of MGNREGS worker is expected to increase in demand for work under the programme in distressed areas, according to the survey.