Economic Survey 2019: Makes a case for rationalising risk-reward trade-off for investments

Shubhada Rao and Vivek Kumar

Acting as a medium term policy harbinger ahead of the presentation of the FY20 Union Budget, the Economic Survey for FY19 has done a comprehensive job in laying down the economic contours of an aspirational Indian economy. This comes out remarkably in the report through the usage of hash tags to underscore key ideas and policy

ambitions.

For the near term, the survey is of the opinion that India’s economy is set for a mild improvement with GDP growth expected to clock 7.0% in FY20, up from 6.8% in FY19. As per the survey, economic activity in the current financial year will benefit from: Significant political mandate for the new government that augurs well for policy continuity and sentiment; gradual investment recovery is expected to transpire with monetary policy turning accommodative, improvement in capacity utilisation, and progress in resolution of stressed assets; rural demand is expected to benefit from anticipated pickup in food prices and announcement of cash transfer scheme in Feb-19; and expected moderation in crude oil prices (basis futures pricing) during the course of the year.

The survey highlights government’s commitment to the revised fiscal glide path encompassing both deficit and debt milestones. While it acknowledges fiscal challenges from moderation in nominal growth with implications for revenue collections, expansion in resource commitment for new developmental schemes, geopolitical uncertainty on crude oil prices, and finally the recommendations of the 15th Finance Commission on tax devolution, it also strikes the right note by calling for prioritization in expansion of the direct tax base and stabilisation of GST architecture while maintaining fiscal prudence.

Moving beyond the near term, the survey paints a blue sky scenario for scaling up the Indian economy to a level of $5 trillion – this is in sync with Prime Minister Modi’s recently made clarion call on where the country should be by 2024 vis-à-vis its estimated size of $2.7 trillion in 2018.

Towards this, the survey highlights the success stories of high-growth East Asian economies and hence emphasises on creating a “virtuous cycle” of savings, investment and exports, catalysed and supported by India’s favourable demographic dividend. From a sectoral perspective, the survey makes a policy case for prioritizing the nourishment of MSMEs for boosting job creation and overall economic productivity, reducing the cost of capital, and rationalising the risk-reward trade-off for investments.

Further, two facets clearly stand out as the USP of this year’s Economic Survey: In a bid to move towards incremental liberalisation of labour laws and while achieving inclusive growth, the survey makes a case for rationalisation and streamlining of the policy for minimum wages.

Currently, the minimum wage system, which suffers from incomplete coverage is extremely complex with 1915 levels of minimum wages defined for various scheduled unskilled jobs across states.

The survey recommends putting in place a simple national minimum wage code (in line with ILO standards) to offset the weak bargaining position of unskilled workers.

Qualitatively, the survey makes an encouragingly unfettered attempt at laying out an ambitious agenda for “nudging” behavioural change in several areas like gender equality, health & sanitation, savings, tax compliance, and credit quality. In doing so, the survey makes a case for enhancing the influence spectrum of public policy by minimising coercion.

I hope the Economic Survey’s sincerity and rigor of analysis coupled with the ambitions of policy serve as a lighthouse for the upcoming FY20 Union Budget and beyond.

(Shubhada Rao is chief economist, Yes Bank and Vivek Kumar is senior economist, Yes Bank. Views are personal)