Economic Survey 2019: Make farming sustainable for smallholders

The Economic Survey has said that the issue of burgeoning food subsidy bill needs to be addressed for sustainability of food security operations. Pointing that the food subsidy bill of the Centre grew by 19.6% in 2018-19, it said the wider coverage provided under the National Food Security Act (NFSA) together with lower central issue prices (CIPs) have obvious implications for the burgeoning food

subsidy bill.

The government had allocated `1.84 lakh crore as food subsidy for 2019-20 (interim budget), up by 8% from the previous year. The Centre’s dues to the Food Corporation of India (FCI) has already touched an all-time high of `1.95 lakh crore, and the agency is looking at a debt trap. The government is meeting part of the food subsidy obligation by asking FCI to take loans from NSSF or issue bonds.

On agriculture sector, the Survey has suggested adoption of ‘Zero Budget Natural Farming’ along with application of appropriate technologies to make agriculture sustainable for the 12.5 crore small and marginal farmers.

Falling short of recommending any subsidy, it has asked the government to ‘promote’ customised farm machinery for this section.

The emphasis on the small and marginal farmers, which together account of 85% of the total farmers in the country, is in tune with the NDA government’s focus on this segment of the society. Close on the heels of introducing the `6,000/year income support scheme (PM-Kisan), which was initially meant for the small and marginal farmers and later widened to cover all categories, the government has recently unveiled a `3,000/month pension plan for this section of growers.

“In smallholder farms, resource efficiency can be brought about through adoption of appropriate technologies. However, use of technology, investment in costly farm machinery, or scaling up the existing technology may not be economically feasible for small and marginal farmers. Hence, there is need to promote use of environment-friendly automated farm machinery tools suited to small scale operations,” the Survey said. As a policy recommendation, it has suggested the Custom Hiring Centres (CHCs) be set up for the mechanisation of small and marginal farm holdings to promote use of high-tech machinery.

After the NDA government assumed power in 2014, there has been a focus on CHCs to make available farm machinery on a minimal hiring cost at panchayat level.

Until March 31, 2018, a total of 8162 CHCs have been established under the Sub Mission on Agricultural Mechanisation (SMAM) scheme. Though the scheme provides for 35-50% subsidy for the small and marginal farmers to buy farm machineries such as tractors, power tillers and harvesters, there is no subsidy on the rent out cost.

“For a safe and food secure future, the agriculture landscape has to undergo tremendous transformation and shift from the philosophy of ‘green revolution led’ productivity to ‘green methods’ led sustainability in agriculture,” the Survey said and added “small-holder farming can be a lucrative livelihood opportunity with the application of appropriate technologies and adoption of natural, organic and Zero Budget Natural Farming.”

The share of marginal holdings (less than 1 hectare) in total operational holdings increased to 68.5% in 2015-16 from 62.9% in 2000-01, while the share of small holdings (1 -2ha) declined to 17.7% from 18.9% during this period.

As the country faced severe water crisis in many states like Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Maharashtra, the Survey has said “appropriate mechanism needs to be framed for economical use of water among small and marginal farmers.” Citing a study by Nabard and Icrier, it said the incentive structures like MSP, heavily subsidized electricity, water and fertilizers have played a significant role in the ‘misalignment of crop patterns’ in the country.

“The development strategy for agriculture should prioritise smallholder agriculture in order to promote sustainable livelihoods and for reduction of poverty in India,” according to the Suvey.