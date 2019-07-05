Economic survey 2019: Investments must nearly double to 7-8% of GDP

Stressing the need for creating a time-bound comprehensive dispute resolution mechanism for projects in infrastructure, the Survey said this would help attract crucial private investment in the sector and would aid the government in generating additional funds for completing various projects.

It said India needs to spend 7-8% of its GDP on infrastructure every year, translating into an investment of $200 billion annually. However, the country has spent only around $100-110 billion per year on infrastructure, leaving a deficit of $90 billion. “Given the fiscal constraints that leave less room for expanding public investment at the scale required, there is an urgent need to accelerate the flow of private capital into infrastructure,” it added.

It further said, “One of the challenges facing this sector is to devise a comprehensive resolution/settlement option for projects which are either stuck mid-way or wherein the arbitral disputes/claims have not been settled. The need is to establish an institutional mechanism to deal with time-bound resolution of disputes in infrastructure sectors.”

Further, private developers have faced issues of leveraged balance sheets and aggressive bidding making it difficult for them to mobilise resources for completion of projects, the survey added.

India needs to develop its urban infrastructure keeping in view the growing concentration on people in cities. As per Census 2011, around 377 million Indians constituting 31.14% of population live in urban areas, which is projected to almost double to over 600 million by 2031.

“In order to create a $10-trillion economy by 2032, India needs a robust and resilient infrastructure. Public investment cannot fund the entire infrastructure investment requirements of the country. Further, private players are usually eager to bring their capital into developed Indian states as compared to less developed states. Therefore, the real challenge lies in bringing adequate private investment across the country with the collaboration of public sector,” the survey said.

It revealed that private investment in infrastructure has come mainly in the form of public-private partnerships (PPPs). Over a third of the infrastructure investment in India in the past decade has come from the private sector.