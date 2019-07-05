Economic Survey 2019: India can be a hub for electronic vehicles, but charging infra is key

Limited availability of charging infrastructure seems to be a major impediment to increased adoption of electric vehicles (EVs) in India, as the market share of EVs grows with increasing availability of charging points, according to the survey.

Stating that the lifetime ownership costs of EVs needs to be lowered by making India a manufacturing hub, the survey noted that appropriate policy measures are required to make them an attractive alternative to conventional vehicles and curb pollution while reducing import of crude oil.

The government, over the years has been pushing for transition to electric vehicles, yet the penetration is less than 1% of the total auto sales in India, as manufacturers are reluctant to invest in EV technologies due to lack of charging infrastructure. There are around 650 charging stations across the country, significantly less than over 3 lakh points in China.

Citing global examples of China and Norway, the survey indicated at the need for more incentives from the government including exemption from VAT, tax incentives on import and purchase of EVs, waiver of toll and ferry fees, free parking, etc.

Highlighting that India has the natural resource and can emerge as a hub of manufacturing of EVs and generating employment, the survey said, “it may not be unrealistic to visualise one of the Indian cities emerging as the Detroit of EVs in the future”.

Electric car sales have grown from just over 2,000 units in 2008 to over 10 lakh in 2017, with China accounting for more than half. The market share of electric cars is around 39% in Norway. “Indian market share of electric cars is a meagre 0.06%,” the survey said, adding new policies by the government should not only focus on reducing the upfront costs of an EV but also reduce the overall lifetime costs of ownership.

The survey also pointed out that the time taken for completely charge an EVs is another major impediment. “Even fast chargers can take around half an hour while slow chargers could take even eight hours,” the survey said, adding it is, therefore, an important policy issue to come up with universal charging standards.

Sohinder Gill, DG, Society of Manufacturers of Electric Vehicles (SMEV), said EVs finding a space in the economic survey shows how crucial this industry is for the economic and ecological condition of the country. “Government’s thrust towards creating a charging infrastructure would certainly clear doubts amongst fence sitters and motivate them to come up with new energy products,” Gill said.