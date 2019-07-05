Economic Survey 2019 highlights scope for growth supporting fiscal stimulus

By DK Srivastava

In examining the scope of fiscal stimulus, it is important to note that the Centre’s fiscal deficit is only a subset of public sector borrowing requirements. While the Centre’s fiscal deficit may remain close to 3.4% of GDP for 2019-20, the Economic Survey points to available fiscal space at the state level. This assumes significance in the context of cooperative federalism. In fact, there is considerable scope for fiscal stimulus if the Centre’s infrastructure expansion strategy is complemented by a tangible increase in capital expenditures by the state governments. This may further be augmented by investment through public enterprises including entities such as NHAI, Indian Railway Finance Corporation, and Housing and Urban Development Corporation.

The Survey provides a consolidated picture of government’s debt and deficit. The general government fiscal deficit was at 6.4% of GDP in 2017-18 and 5.8% of GDP in 2018-19. This consisted of the Centre’s fiscal deficit of 3.5% and 3.4% in 2017-18 and 2018-19 respectively. The corresponding figures for the aggregate state fiscal deficit were 3% and 2.6%. Thus, the improvement in fiscal deficit of the states was more than that of the Centre. Furthermore, the quality of states’ fiscal deficit, as reflected by a lower revenue deficit to fiscal deficit ratio, was also better. The revenue deficit of the Centre and the states in these two years were 2.2% and 2.3% of GDP for the Centre, and 0.4% and a surplus of 0.2% of GDP for the states.

As per the interim budget, the Centre’s capital expenditure amounted to 1.6% of GDP for 2019-20. States’ capital expenditure can be derived as fiscal deficit net of revenue deficit plus non-debt capital receipts. Since the non-debt capital receipts of the states constitute a small amount, fiscal deficit net of revenue deficit amounted to a lower limit of 2.6% for 2017-18 and 2.8% for 2018-19. We may note that the Survey gives for 2018-19, the Centre’s fiscal figures pertaining to revised estimates, while that of the states pertaining to budget estimates. Based on figures derived from the CAG, states’ fiscal deficit may actually be even lower than 2.6% accompanied by a revenue surplus for 2018-19.

The state governments can uplift their fiscal deficit up to 3% of GDP in 2019-20 without breaching their respective FRBM limits, maintaining a surplus on revenue account. This would translate to a capital expenditure amounting to 3% of GDP, without taking into account state-level non-debt capital receipts. Taking the interim budget estimate of the Centre’s capital expenditure for 2019-20 at 1.6% of GDP, we may add 3% of GDP as states’ potential capital expenditure.

This would amount to a total capital expenditure of 4.6% of GDP by the general government. We may add to this, potential investment of public enterprises where the central government is able to plan investment based on off-budget resources. As per the interim budget, internal and extra budgetary resources (IEBR) meant for investment were estimated at 2.4% of GDP for 2018-19. This figure may be increased in the forthcoming full year budget for 2019-20 to accommodate the Centre’s ambitious infrastructure expansion plans.

Together, potential increase in public investment in 2019-20 as compared to 2018-19 may amount to about 1 percentage point of GDP. This would translate into an increment in the growth rate of 0.25 percentage points, using an average incremental capital-output ratio of 4:1. This may just be sufficient to increase the GDP growth rate from 6.8% in 2018-19 to 7% plus in 2019-20. Thus, public-sector investment will need to play a substantive role in uplifting growth. Eventually it would also stimulate private investment through multiplier effects.

(The writer is chief policy advisor, EY India and formerly director, Madras School of Economics. Views expressed are personal)