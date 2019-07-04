Economic Survey 2019 HIGHLIGHTS: GDP growth getting stronger, fiscal consolidation on track, and more

Economic Survey 2019 sees macro conditions stabilising, leading to higher GDP growth.

Economic Survey 2019: The Economic Survey 2019 tabled in the Parliament a day ahead of general budget 2019 has predicted the GDP growth to get stronger as it pegged 7 per cent growth for FY20, up from 6.8 per cent in the previous fiscal. According to the Economic Survey for 2018-19, tabled by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in the Rajya Sabha, “real GDP growth for the year 2019-20 is projected at 7 per cent reflecting a recovery in the economy after a deceleration in the growth momentum throughout 2018-19.” The maiden survey by Chief Economic Adviser KV Subramanian on Thursday also said that the government has stood by the promise of fiscal consolidation in FY19.

The stable macroeconomic conditions have helped the economic growth rate to grow at a higher pace, the survey added. The greenshoots in investment activity seem to be taking hold and the political stability should push animal spirits of the economy moving ahead, it added.

Highlights of Economic Survey 2019:

