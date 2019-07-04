Economic Survey 2019: Economy getting stronger; GDP to grow at 7% this fiscal

The Economic Survey 2019 predicts higher economic growth in the next fiscal year owing to stable macroeconomic conditions.

The Economic Survey 2019 tabled by Chief Economic Adviser KV Subramanian on Thursday predicted a 7 per cent GDP growth for the next financial year 2019-20. The survey said that higher economic growth in the ongoing fiscal year is predicted owing to stable macroeconomic condition. The government stood by its path of fiscal consolidation in FY19, it added. A figure of 3.4 per cent fiscal deficit was targeted by the Modi government in the last budget. Adding, the survey also predicted that crude oil prices would also decline from the current levels. On interest rates, it said that the accommodative monetary policy committee (MPC) would help to cut bank lending rates going ahead.

To be updated