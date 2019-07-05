Economic Survey 2019: Foreign investments will trigger a virtual cycle, says CEA K Subramanian

Chief economic adviser Krishnamurthy Subramanian talked to a group of reporters after presenting the Economic Survey 2018-19 in Parliament. Edited excerpts:

What is the source of your confidence that investment will now pick up?

Banks have cleaned up their balance sheets. The global environment both in terms of liquidity and surplus is benign. There is a lot of flush liquidity looking for good avenues for investment. This can come in as investment and it will trigger a virtuous cycle.

The survey is rather silent on banking reforms and the NBFC crisis.

We wanted to focus on the big picture. We will be writing another survey in six months before the Budget. We had to make a choice. We knew very well when we were contemplating on the survey that this will be a survey of a new government, a government which will have five years to implement the policies. We wanted to lay out a blueprint for achieving the 8% growth rate instead of writing sector-specific chapters.

You have talked about the sovereign raising money from overseas. Are we in a position of strength macro-economically to do that?

Yes, very much. We have close to 7% of average growth. Inflation is at 4%. We have followed our fiscal deficit path well. There is an opportunity to take debt at low cost.

The revenue receipts in FY19 were actually quite lower than envisaged in interim budget. Is this a worrying trend?

The non-tax revenues have significant potential to expand especially because we have PSUs which are sitting on large pools of land. There is also opportunity for greater return on divestment.

There can be a thought that instead of the government having 51% you can look at 40% of government and 11% of LIC. That is also 51% effectively. That change can enable you to raise a lot of money from divestment. So the divestment target, you will notice, are expected to fill in some of the gaps that the tax revenues have.

Do you see downside risk to 7% growth target considering geopolitical and trade tensions?

Some of the factors have been accounted for in the growth target. I won’t be that concerned about the macro front, especially on the CAD front. We have to focus on the structural parts instead of worrying about the trade tensions. We are talking about the 8% growth path which cannot happen without the productivity improvement.