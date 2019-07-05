Economic Survey 2019: Extending DBT to scholarships, pensions

To make public spending more efficient and targeted, the Economic Survey 2018-19 has advocated that the scope of direct benefit transfer (DBT) and Aadhaar-linked payment should be extended to scholarships and pensions.

Price subsidies that are directly transferred such as that for kerosene, liquefied petroleum gas, public distribution system and fertilisers also need to be strengthened to minimise exclusion and inclusion errors.

It has been recommended that the JAM (Jan Dhan, Aadhaar and mobile) trinity should be used to increase the reach of micro-credit, micro-insurance and micro-pension so that every person of the country is benefited. “Its wide use can lead to financial and economic inclusion benefiting the vulnerable and marginalised sections of the society,” said the Survey.

It has also been pointed out that financial inclusion of women is considered to be an essential tool to empower them as it makes them take financial decisions, thereby increasing their self-confidence. The proportion of women having a bank or savings account operated by them has increased from 15.5% in 2005-06 to 53% in 2015-16, the Survey noted.

Chhattisgarh, Goa, Himachal Pradesh, Kerala, West Bengal and the the north-eastern states are frontrunners in terms of women’s participation in household decision-making.