Economic Survey 2019: DGTR developing web app for submission of info about anti-dumping probes

Budget Economic Survey 2019: The Commerce Ministry’s trade investigation arm, DGTR, is developing a web application for online submission of petitions and information related to anti-dumping and countervailing probes, Economic Survey 2018-19 said Thursday. The application would help the industry participate in these investigations which are important trade remedial measures.

The Directorate General of Trade Remedies (DGTR) is an arm of the Commerce Ministry which carries probe on alleged dumping of goods from other countries. If it is established in the probe that dumping has caused material injury to domestic players, it recommends anti-dumping duties to guard the interest of industry. “DGTR is in the process of developing a web application for online submission of petitions, information submissions, rejoinders etc. related to anti-dumping/ countervailing/ anti-circumvention investigations, for convenience of the industry…,” the survey said.

India conducts anti-dumping investigations on the basis of applications filed by the domestic industry with prima facie evidence of dumping of goods in the country. The probe is a quasi-judicial process and is allowed under the World Trade Organisation (WTO) rules. India is a member of WTO which frames laws for global exports and imports.

During the period from April 2018 to March 2019, DGTR had initiated 24 anti-dumping (both fresh and review) investigations, and issued final findings in 50 such cases. In 2018-19, it started five countervailing duty probes, while one safeguard measure investigation was also finalised during the period.