Economic Survey 2019: Allow private sector access to data base

The Survey on Thursday recommended that private sector be allowed access to “select” databases for commercial use on a chargeable basis. Given that the private sector has the potential to reap massive dividends from this data, “it is only fair to charge them for its use”, the survey argued, even as a raging debate is going on about the privacy issue.

Data sets, it said, may be sold to analytics agencies that process the data, generate insights, and sell the insights further to the corporate sector, which may in turn use these insights to predict demand, discover untapped markets or innovate new products.

“Either way, there is tremendous scope for the private sector to benefit from the data and they should be allowed to do so, at a charge. “Fortunately, stringent technological mechanisms exist to safeguard data privacy and confidentiality even while allowing the private sector to benefit from the data,” said the Economic Survey for 2018-19, tabled in Parliament on Thursday.

A full chapter in the survey is devoted to data where it asserted that data “of the people, by the people, for the people” must become the mantra for the government. At the same time, it underlined the importance of adequate privacy safeguards.

The survey sought to link public data and social welfare schemes, suggesting that under various scenarios in agriculture, healthcare, education and other areas, harnessing of data led to improvements in public welfare.

“In thinking about data as a public good, care must also be taken to not impose the elite’s preference of privacy on the poor, who care for a better quality of living the most,” it said.

The Survey noted that governments already hold a rich repository of administrative, survey, institutional and transactions data about citizens, although such data mostly remains scattered in disparate data sets across various ministries.

“Merging these distinct data sets would generate multiple benefits with the applications being limitless,” the Survey said seeking to allay concerns over pooling of such information.

“The prospect of empowering the government with such comprehensive, exhaustive information about every citizen may sound alarming at first. However, this is far from the truth…The proposal envisioned here does not gather any new information…” it said.