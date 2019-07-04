Economic Survey 2019: A direction to overcome constraints before economy, says Chief statistician

Economic Survey 2019: The chief statistician further said that the survey has also compared the economic fundamentals of other growing economies and proposed a strategy for achieving economic equilibrium in a holistic manner.

Budget Economic Survey 2019: India’s Chief Statistician Pravin Srivastava Thursday hailed the Economic Survey 2019, saying it has given various strategies, including on boosting investments, augmenting productivity and channelising savings. The survey document, discussing challenges and outlining measures to achieve the USD 5 trillion economy size by 2024, was tabled in Parliament by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

“Srivastava has welcomed the Economic Survey 2019 for its emphasis on various sectors of economy and to provide a direction to overcome the constraints as India marches towards a 5 trillion-dollar economy,” the Ministry of Statistics & Programme Implementation said in a statement.

The survey has given various strategies on boosting investment to fuel the virtuous cycle of economic growth, improved productivity, boosting consumption and channelising savings into investment, Srivastava, who is also the Secretary in the Ministry of Statistics and Program Implementation (MoSPI), said. The chief statistician further said that the survey has also compared the economic fundamentals of other growing economies and proposed a strategy for achieving economic equilibrium in a holistic manner.

It also addresses the critical issue of harnessing the demographic dividend towards a more productive workforce, he said.

The survey, Srivastava said, has looked at the success of key government programmes like ‘Beti Bachao Beti Padhao’, ‘Swachh Bharat Mission’, etc, and how these programmes will benefit in the years to come.