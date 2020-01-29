All you need to know about Economic survey 2020

Economic Survey of India: The Economic Survey document makes people aware of the state of Indian Economy

Economic Survey 2020 release date: A day before Budget 2020, Economic Survey 2019-20 will be tabled in the Parliament on Friday. Economic Survey 2020, considered as the flagship document of the Ministry of Finance, will be presented in the Parliament. The Economic Survey provides comprehensive details of the Indian economy and states the advance course of action. The Economic Survey comprises of Volume I, Volume II, and statistical appendix. Economic Survey 2020 will talk about the state of the Economy in 2019-20: A macro view, fiscal developments, monetary management, prices and inflation and other key things.

Key things about of Economic Survey of India

Economic Survey is a crucial document for Indian Economy. Chief Economic Advisor-headed panel generally prepares the Economic Survey of India. The Economic Survey document makes people aware of the state of Indian Economy. Finance Express Knowledge Desk provides you more details of Economic Survey of India.

When will India Economic Survey 2019-20 be released?

Economic Survey of India is generally presented a day ahead of Union Budget. This year India Budget 2020 is on February 1. Economic Survey of India 2020 will be released on January 31, which is on Friday. Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is likely to present the Economic Survey 2020 document in Parliament.

It is widely expected that Economic Survey 2020 will talk about issues related to sustainable development and climate change, external sector, agriculture and food management, industry and infrastructure, services sector and social infrastructure, employment and human development.

Economic Survey of India 2019 reveals shifting gears:

Private investment as the key driver of growth, jobs, exports and demand, Data “Of the People, By the People, For the People, How does Policy Uncertainty Affect Investment?, India’s Demography at 2040: Planning Public Good Provision for the 21st Century,

From Swachh Bharat to Sunder Bharat via Swasth Bharat: An analysis of the Swachh Bharat Mission, Enabling Inclusive Growth through Affordable, Reliable and Sustainable Energy, Effective Use of Technology for Welfare Schemes – Case of MGNREGS, Redesigning a Minimum Wage System in India for Inclusive Growth.