All you need to know about Economic survey 2020

By: |
New Delhi | Published: January 29, 2020 4:00:19 PM

When will India Economic Survey 2019-20 be released? Economic Survey of India is generally presented a day ahead of Union Budget.

economic survey 2020 release date, economic survey 2020 upsc, economic survey 2020, economic survey of India, csc economic survey, economic survey 2020 India, economic survey 2020-21, when economic survey 2020 will be released, indian economic survey 2020Economic Survey of India: The Economic Survey document makes people aware of the state of Indian Economy

Economic Survey 2020 release date: A day before Budget 2020, Economic Survey 2019-20 will be tabled in the Parliament on Friday. Economic Survey 2020, considered as the flagship document of the Ministry of Finance, will be presented in the Parliament. The Economic Survey provides comprehensive details of the Indian economy and states the advance course of action. The Economic Survey comprises of Volume I, Volume II, and statistical appendix. Economic Survey 2020 will talk about the state of the Economy in 2019-20: A macro view, fiscal developments, monetary management, prices and inflation and other key things.

Key things about of Economic Survey of India

Related News

Economic Survey is a crucial document for Indian Economy. Chief Economic Advisor-headed panel generally prepares the Economic Survey of India. The Economic Survey document makes people aware of the state of Indian Economy. Finance Express Knowledge Desk provides you more details of Economic Survey of India.

WATCH: Budget 2020- Low agricultural productivity a major challenge for India

When will India Economic Survey 2019-20 be released?

Economic Survey of India is generally presented a day ahead of Union Budget. This year India Budget 2020 is on February 1. Economic Survey of India 2020 will be released on January 31, which is on Friday. Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is likely to present the Economic Survey 2020 document in Parliament.

It is widely expected that Economic Survey 2020 will talk about issues related to sustainable development and climate change, external sector, agriculture and food management, industry and infrastructure, services sector and social infrastructure, employment and human development.

Economic Survey of India 2019 reveals shifting gears:

Private investment as the key driver of growth, jobs, exports and demand, Data “Of the People, By the People, For the People, How does Policy Uncertainty Affect Investment?, India’s Demography at 2040: Planning Public Good Provision for the 21st Century,

From Swachh Bharat to Sunder Bharat via Swasth Bharat: An analysis of the Swachh Bharat Mission, Enabling Inclusive Growth through Affordable, Reliable and Sustainable Energy, Effective Use of Technology for Welfare Schemes – Case of MGNREGS, Redesigning a Minimum Wage System in India for Inclusive Growth.

Do you know What is Finance Bill, Short Term Capital Gains Tax, Fiscal Policy in India, Section 80C of Income Tax Act 1961, Expenditure Budget? FE Knowledge Desk explains each of these and more in detail at Financial Express Explained. Also get Live BSE/NSE Stock Prices, latest NAV of Mutual Funds, Best equity funds, Top Gainers, Top Losers on Financial Express. Don’t forget to try our free Income Tax Calculator tool.

  1. Home
  2. Budget 2020
  3. All you need to know about Economic survey 2020
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

 

 

Advertisement
Advertisement

Most Read

Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Budget 2020: Should dividend distribution tax be abolished?
2Budget 2020: Little room to cut income tax rates
3Budget ideas 2020: Give tax sops on home insurance, hike tax breaks on health policies