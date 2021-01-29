  • MORE MARKET STATS

Eco Survey: Health outcomes of states that adopted PM-JAY improved compared to those who didn’t

By: |
January 29, 2021 5:31 PM

Across all the states, the proportion of households with health insurance increased by 54 per cent for the states that implemented PM-JAY, a scheme that was implemented in 2018.

While, this proportion fell 10 per cent in states that did not implement the scheme, the survey said.While, this proportion fell 10 per cent in states that did not implement the scheme, the survey said.

Eco Survey of India: The health outcomes of the states that adopted Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (PM-JAY) improved when compared to the states that did not adopt the scheme, according to the Economic Survey 2020-21.

States that adopted the PM-JAY experienced greater penetration of health insurance and a reduction in infant and child mortality rates, as well as realised improved access and utilisation of family planning services, and greater awareness about HIV/AIDS, it added.

Related News

The proportion of households that had health insurance increased in Bihar, Assam and Sikkim from 2015-16 to 2019-20 by 89 per cent while it decreased by 12 per cent over the same period in West Bengal, a state that did not implement PM-JAY, it added.

According to the survey, even though only a short time has elapsed since its introduction, the effects that are identified by it underscores the potential of the programme to significantly alter the health landscape in the country, especially for the vulnerable sections.

The Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PM-JAY) to provide healthcare access to the most vulnerable sections in the country was approved by the Indian government in 2018. Beneficiaries included approximately 50 crore individuals across 10.74 crore poor and vulnerable families.

As per the latest annual report of PM-JAY released by the National Health Authority, 32 states and UTs have implemented the scheme and treatment worth Rs 7,490 crore has been provided. As many as 24,215 hospitals are empanelled under the scheme, the survey said.

