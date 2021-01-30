Devise policies to promote employment of women: Economic Survey

Similarly, men spent 305 minutes on paid activities, while it was only 68 minutes for women. (Representative image)

Economic Survey of India: The Economic Survey 2020-21 presented in Parliament on Friday stressed the need to create enabling infrastructure and promote non-discriminatory practices at the workplace to incentivise more women to join the workforce.

Comprising just about a fourth of the country’s total estimated 51.82 crore labour force, women lag far behind their male counterparts.

“In order to incentivise more women to join the labour force, investment in institutional support to affordable and quality child care facilities, paid paternal leave, family-friendly work environment, and support for elderly care needs to be made,” the survey said.

There is also a need to promote non-discriminatory practices at the workplace like pay and career progression, improve work incentives, including other medical and social security benefits for female workers, it said.

The size of the country’s labour force in 2018-19 was estimated at about 51.82 crore, of which about 48.8 crore were employed and the remaining three crore were unemployed. Of the employed, 11.77 crore were women. Of the total workforce, 12.45 crore were women.

The survey said that in terms of contribution to the economy, while women of productive age group spent 337 minutes on unpaid activity in a day, it was only 41 minutes in the case of men. Similarly, men spent 305 minutes on paid activities, while it was only 68 minutes for women.

“The time spent on unpaid domestic and caregiving services (340 minutes or 5.6 hours) is high for females in the workforce as compared to males, but relatively less than females who are not in the labour force (457 minutes or 7.60 hours). Thus, women in the workforce shoulder the responsibility of domestic activities as well as paid work, which leaves them with less time to spend on employment-related activities,” the survey said.