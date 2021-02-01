  • MORE MARKET STATS

Development-oriented, has something for all sections of society: Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath on Budget 2021

New Delhi | February 1, 2021 4:22 PM

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also lauded the Budget for including urban areas in Jal Jeevan Mission.

Union Budget 2021Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath said that the Budget 2021 will benefit every strata of the society.

Praising the Union Budget 2021, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath today said that the budget has something or more for all strata of the society and will fulfil everyone’s expectations. CM Adityanath thanked the PM Narendra Modi and FM Nirmala Sitharaman for bringing an inclusive budget. “At a time when the world economy has been affected by the COVID-19, I thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi and FM Nirmala Sitharaman for presenting a development-oriented and practical budget,” he said.

He said that the budget has a vision for the overall development of the country. “This budget is all-inclusive and for the welfare of all classes of society. This budget has provisions for farmers, youth, women, poor and for all societies. It also provisions for infrastructure development including expansion of highways, railways and power sector,” he said.

He also lauded the Budget for including urban areas in Jal Jeevan Mission. He said that the announcement of setting up of mega textile parks will help generate more jobs.

CM Yogi Adityanath said that PM Narendra Modi has given 1.5 times MSP to farmers and the announcement of linking additional 1000 APMC with eNAM will help guarantee farmers get 1.5 times MSP of their produce. He praised the government for taking various steps for farmers’ welfare.

Speaking on the announcements around MSMEs, he said that the sector is considered as an engine of growth. The CM said that budgetary provisions made for the sector will prove to be a booster for it. He also lauded the move to make the budget digital and the allocation towards the first ever digital Census to be carried out this year. He said that all these steps will ensure that correct figures are there for all to see. CM Adityanath said that this budget will be beneficial for all strata of the society and reflects the vision of Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas.

