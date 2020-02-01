Delhi-Mumbai Expressway project gets a Budget 2020 boost! Travel in 12 hours by 2023

Budget 2020: The ambitious infrastructure project of Delhi-Mumbai Expressway will be completed in the next three years.

Budget 2020: Today, the Union Finance Minister of India, Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Union Budget for the financial year 2020-21, in the parliament. The minister mentioned that the ambitious infrastructure project of Delhi-Mumbai Expressway will be completed in the next three years. Sitharaman, in her budget speech 2020-21, stated that by the year 2023, the development work on Delhi-Mumbai Expressway will be completed and the project will be thrown open for the public. Interestingly, the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway will be one of the country’s longest expressways. It is being said that the cutting-edge expressway will reduce the travel time between the two cities to just 12 hours.

The overall development work of the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway will be completed in a total of 51 packages. Recently, it was reported that the construction work for the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway has been started on 18 packages already. Once the highway project is completed, the total length of the expressway will be 1,320 km. With this, the ambitious project of Delhi-Mumbai expressway will become one of India’s longest expressways.

The major takeaway from this highway project is that the Modi government has managed to save an amount of around Rs 16,000 crore on land acquisition front alone. Other than Delhi and Mumbai residents, the project will benefit many other people across India. It is being that that large areas of Gujarat, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, and Haryana will be also be benefited due to the Delhi Mumbai expressway.

While presenting the Union Budget 2020-21, the Finance Minister said that accelerated development of highways will be undertaken. Also, monetization of 12 lots of highway bundles spread over 6,000 km will take place before the year 2024, Sitharaman said.

Also, 100 more airports will be added under Modi government’s UDAN scheme and the aircraft fleet to be doubled. Moreover, electrification of Indian Railways will be done more vigorously, the Finance Minister said.