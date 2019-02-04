Delhi-Meerut rapid rail corridor gets a boost! Budget 2019 allocates Rs 1000 cr for Regional Rapid Transit

Union Budget 2019: As part of the Union Budget 2019, Modi government has allocated Rs 1000 crore to the NCRTC

Union Budget 2019: As part of the Union Budget 2019, Modi government has allocated Rs 1000 crore to the National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC), which is responsible for implementing the country’s first Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) project. The RRTS will significantly increase the regional connectivity for the national capital region (NCR). NCRTC claims that it is fully geared up to start the civil construction on the inaugural corridor of RRTS, namely, the Delhi-Meerut Regional Rapid Rail corridor.

According to information shared by NCRTC with Financial Express Online, it has already initiated the pre-construction activities such as geo-technical investigation, road widening work, utility diversion, initial pile load testing. The 82-km long Delhi-Meerut RRTS corridor will be immensely beneficial in curbing pollution and decongesting Delhi. The high-speed rail will cover the distance between Meerut and New Delhi in less than 60 minutes.

The RRTS system is a rail-based high-speed transit system which will provide seamless connectivity, reducing pollution as well as congestion in the NCR. The Delhi government had recently given the in-principle approval to build an elevated station at Sarai Kale Khan for the upcoming high-speed Delhi-Meerut RRTS project. This approval was for the NCRTC’s proposal to build the elevated station. Under Phase-1 of the RRTS project of NCRTC, three rapid rail corridors have been proposed to be implemented, namely, the 82-km long Delhi-Ghaziabad Meerut corridor, the 103-km long Delhi-Sonipat-Panipat corridor and the 164-km long Delhi-Gurugram-Rewari-Alwar corridor.

The allocation of Rs 1000 crore will significantly help the NCRTC in the infrastructural development and implementation of the RRTS corridor. Meanwhile, Finance Minister Railway Minister Piyush Goyal also announced that India has become the fastest highway developer in the whole world. While addressing the construction of highways being at a swift pace, he also mentioned that over 27 kms of highways have been built each day under the supervision and leadership of the Ministry of Road, Transport and Highways.