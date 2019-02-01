Union Budget 2019: You would have spent 35-40% more if Modi govt didn’t contain inflation, says Piyush Goyal

Budget 2019-20: Finance Minister Piyush Goyal on Friday tabled the interim budget in the Parliament. In his budget speech, the Minister talked about how the Modi government was able to contain the inflation during its tenure, he added.

Union Budget 2019: Finance Minister Piyush Goyal on Friday tabled the interim budget in the Parliament. In his budget speech, the Minister talked about how the Modi government was able to contain the inflation during its tenure. He said that due to government’s efforts, “Our families would be spending 35-40% more today on basic necessities such as food travel consumer durables housing.”

The inflation in December 2018 was just 2.1 per cent, down from the double-digit seen during the previous government, he added. He also said that fiscal deficit has been brought down to 3.4 per cent in the revised estimate of 2018-19.

He said India is the fastest growing economy today. He likened the inflation to a burden of tax. Inflation has been brought down to 4.1 per cent, he added.

The fiscal deficit has been brought down to 3.1% and India has attracted maximum foreign investments during the Modi tenure, he said. This period also seen massive attraction of FDI, he added.

The total Gross GST Revenue collected in the month of January, 2019 has today crossed Rs 1 lakh crore, he added. This has been a significant improvement over collection of Rs 94,725 crore during last month and Rs 89,825 crore during the same month last year, he also said.