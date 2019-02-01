Union Budget 2019: You would have spent 35-40% more if Modi govt didn’t contain inflation, says Piyush Goyal

By: | Published: February 1, 2019 11:30 AM

India Union Budget 2019: Finance Minister Piyush Goyal on Friday tabled the interim budget in the Parliament. In his budget speech, the Minister talked about how the Modi government was able to contain the inflation during its tenure.

Budget 2019-20Budget 2019-20: Finance Minister Piyush Goyal on Friday tabled the interim budget in the Parliament. In his budget speech, the Minister talked about how the Modi government was able to contain the inflation during its tenure, he added.

Union Budget 2019: Finance Minister Piyush Goyal on Friday tabled the interim budget in the Parliament.  In his budget speech, the Minister talked about how the Modi government was able to contain the inflation during its tenure. He said that due to government’s efforts, “Our families would be spending 35-40% more today on basic necessities such as food travel consumer durables housing.”

The inflation in December 2018 was just 2.1 per cent, down from the double-digit seen during the previous government, he added. He also said that fiscal deficit has been brought down to 3.4 per cent in the revised estimate of 2018-19.

Also read: Union Budget 2019 Live: Modi Govt announces assured income support to the small and marginal farmer community

He said India is the fastest growing economy today. He likened the inflation to a burden of tax. Inflation has been brought down to 4.1 per cent, he added.

The fiscal deficit has been brought down to 3.1% and India has attracted maximum foreign investments during the Modi tenure, he said. This period also seen massive attraction of FDI, he added.

The total Gross GST Revenue collected in the month of January, 2019 has today crossed Rs 1 lakh crore, he added. This has been a significant improvement over collection of Rs 94,725 crore during last month and Rs 89,825 crore during the same month last year, he also said.

For latest coverage on Budget 2019-20 log on to financialexpress.com. We bring you full coverage of Union Budget 2019 Live. Stay Connected.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. Budget 2019
  3. Common Man Budget
  4. Union Budget 2019: You would have spent 35-40% more if Modi govt didn’t contain inflation, says Piyush Goyal
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

India likely to surpass UK in the world's largest economy rankings: PwC
Vibrant India
India likely to surpass UK in the world's largest economy rankings: PwC
India likely to achieve universal household electrification by January-end
India likely to achieve universal household electrification by January-end
India can be $5 trillion economy in 7-8 years: Suresh Prabhu
India can be $5 trillion economy in 7-8 years: Suresh Prabhu
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
Auto Reviews
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Train 18 Buzz
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition