PM Modi Speech on Budget 2019: Poverty reduced significantly through govt schemes, says PM Modi

By: | Updated: February 1, 2019 3:52 PM

PM Narendra Modi on Union Budget 2019: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said that the poverty in the country is reducing significantly through government schemes.

PM Modi Budget 2019, Narendra Modi Union BudgetNarendra Modi Speaks About Union Budget 2019: Finance Minister Piyush Goyal presented the interim budget in the Parliament on Friday.

PM Narendra Modi Budget 2019 Speech: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said that the poverty rate in the country is reducing significantly through government schemes. Interim budget is a trailer for what will take India towards prosperity after Lok Sabha polls, Modi also said in his address to the nation after Finance Minister Piyush Goyal presented budget 2019 in Parliament today.

He also said that the development initiatives of the NDA government have touched several lives from housing to healthcare. Around 1.5 crore people have got permanent houses through the government scheme, he noted.

Budget 2019 Income Tax Slab Live: FM Piyush Goyal announces full tax rebate on annual income tax for income up to Rs 5 lakh

Over 12 crore farmers, their families and over 3 crores salaried professionals and their families will gain out of the budget, he added. “It is good to see more people being removed from the shackles of poverty,” he said. Our Neo-middle class and its dreams are rising, he also said in the post budget speech.

Earier in the day Finance Minister Piyush Goyal presented the interim budget in the Parliament on Friday. In his budget speech, the Minister talked about how the Modi government was able to contain the inflation, CAD and fiscal deficit in FY19. He also made various announcements related to agriculture, infrastructure and other sectors in the budget speech.

