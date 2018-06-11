Kapil Mishra moves High Court over Arvind Kejriwal’s ‘poor attendance’ in Delhi Assembly

Mishra has sought directions to the Lieutenant Governor and the speaker of the Delhi Assembly to make sure that Kejriwal is present in the House and also respond to the questions of the people.

Disgruntled Aam Admi Party (AAP) MLA Kapil Mishra today raised the level of revolt against the party by moving the Delhi High Court against chief minister Arvind Kejriwal’s low attendance in the assembly. In his plea, Mishra has claimed that the chief minister, who also holds the water portfolio, was present in the Assembly only seven times last year, even as the Assembly had 27 sittings. His plea has been admitted by the High Court.

His plea has also alleged that the chief minister was not present in Delhi Assembly in the last 40 months during question hour and this showed Kejriwal’s lack of seriousness in discussing issues related to the national capital. He has also sought an annual performance report from the party.

Mishra has also said in his plea that the chief minister must divulge to the people his performance against indicators like attendance in the Delhi Assembly, the number of questions that the CM answered and his understanding of a number of policies and laws that the AAP Government under him made.

The MLA, who is upset with his own party leaders, also wanted to know how much time the chief minister spent to consult his constituents, how much did he coordinate with those who oversaw the executive on affairs of the national capital, and also his statement showing assets and income.

The court is likely to hear the matter on Tuesday.