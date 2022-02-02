Central Vista project: Rs 2,600 crore allocated in Budget for construction of non-residential office buildings

In the budget, Rs 2,600.99 has been allocated for the development of non-residential office buildings, including the Parliament and SC.

Union Budget 2022-23: In this year’s Budget, the Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry has been allocated an amount of Rs 2,600 crore for the construction of non-residential office buildings of the ambitious Central Vista project, including the Parliament as well as the Supreme Court of India. The amount is Rs 767.56 crore more than Rs 1,833.43 crore which was given in the last financial year, according to a PTI report. The Central Vista redevelopment project envisages a common central secretariat, a new triangular Parliament building, revamping of the 3 km long Rajpath boulevard that stretches from Rashtrapati Bhavan to India Gate, a new residence and office for the PM and new Vice President’s Enclave.

In the budget, Rs 2,600.99 has been allocated for the development of non-residential office buildings, including the Parliament and SC. The ministry has been given Rs 873.02 crore for residential purposes. Six infra companies, including Tata Projects Limited, Shapoorji Pallonji and Company Limited and Larsen & Toubro Limited, are in the race to win the contract to build the Executive Enclave, which will house the new Prime Minister’s Office, Cabinet Secretariat, India House as well as National Security Council Secretariat. As per the proposed plan, the Executive Enclave will be established on the south side of the South Block in plot number 36/38 in Lutyens’ Delhi, the report said.

Last year, L&T Limited had been awarded the contract for the construction as well as the maintenance of the Common Central Secretariat’s first three buildings. A new parliament building under the Central Vista project is being constructed by Tata Projects. While Shapoorji Pallonji and Company is executing the renovation work of the Central Vista Avenue stretching from the Rashtrapati Bhavan to the India Gate. In the month of November last year, Jharkhand-based infrastructure company Kamladityya Construction had been awarded the contract for building a Vice-President’s Enclave.