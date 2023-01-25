Cabinet nod for Competition Bill, to be tabled in Budget session

The Union Cabinet on Tuesday is understood to cleared the Competition (Amendment) Bill. The Bill is expected to be taken up for discussion and passage in the upcoming Budget Session of Parliament, which starts on January 31.

There was, however, no official communication on the Cabinet’s decision on the Bill.

The Bill, which seeks to amend the Competition Act, 2002, is understood to have taken on board recommendations of the Parliamentary Panel chaired by Lok Sabha MP Jayant Sinha. As per the Bill, deals with transaction value above Rs 2,000 crore will require prior approval of the Competition Commission of India and will significantly expand its overview of such transactions by tech companies.

Also Read Budget needs to provide clarity on digital taxation

The Standing Committee in its report had recommended keeping the deal value threshold of Rs 2,000 but it should be reviewed annually, instead of every two years, as sought by the Bill. It had also suggested maintaining the status quo (210 and 30 days) on the timeline for approvals.