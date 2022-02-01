‘Bull-headed obduracy’: P Chidambaram slams Modi govt’s ‘capitalist’ Budget, says reference to ‘Amrit Kaal’ a mockery of poor and deprived

P Chidambaram said that the government is in a false state of belief that it has delivered on the issues that matter.

Former finance minister and senior Congress leader P Chidambaram today slammed the Modi government for the Budget 2022 saying that the budget speech was the most capitalist speech to be ever read by a finance minister. He said that the government’s belief that it is on the right path is false as well as ‘bull-headed obduracy’.

“Today’s budget speech was the most capitalist speech to be ever read by a finance minister. The word ‘poor’ occurs only twice in para 6 and we thank the finance minister for remembering that there are poor people in this country. People will reject this capitalist budget,” he said.

Listing out points including economic recovery, unemployment, per capita income, poverty and malnutrition, Chidambaram said that the government is in a false state of belief that it has delivered on the issues that matter.

“The government behaves and acts as though it is on the right path and has delivered on the issues that matter to the common people. This is false. This is also bull-headed obduracy. This also reflects the government’s contemptuous disregard of the burdens and sufferings of the people,” said Chidambaram.

The Congress leader alleged that the government seems to believe that the present doesn’t need attention as they outlined a plan for the next 25 years.

“I was astonished that the Finance Minister was outlining a plan for the next 25 years, which she called the Amrit Kaal. The government seems to believe that the present does not need any attention and the people living in the present can be asked to wait patiently until ‘Amrit Kaal’ dawns. This is nothing but mocking the people of India, especially the poor and the deprived,” said P Chidambaram.