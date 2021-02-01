Budget wish list: Focus on private security industry

Also, in the private security industry, security personnel work more than eight hours per day

By Major Manjit Rajain

Indian Union Budget 2021-22: In the Union Budget 2021, the government should emphasise on standards of training to be met, as well as infrastructure standards to be maintained by a training centre. The NSDC and sector skills councils should be mandated to undertake surprise checks of TPs (training partner) to ascertain the quality of training being imparted by registered TPs.

A major concern for the security industry from a policy perspective is that it is subject to an overlapping set of federal and state regulations, leading to multiplicity of registrations to conduct business; therefore, it’s critical that a single-window licensing system is created as a combination of central/state level registration, depending on factors such as the size, scale/area of operations, employment conditions/terms, past experience and the like for the private security agency. Also, in the private security industry, security personnel work more than eight hours per day and do not have any specifications about overtime working hours—this needs to be specified by the government and regularisation of compensation as per duty hours should be well stated.

The author is global chairman, Tenon Group of Companies