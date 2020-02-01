Budget Speech 2020 PDF Download: How to Download Budget 2020 Speech PDF by Nirmala Sitharaman Online

Check Budget Speech 2020 PDF Download Link

Budget Speech 2020 PDF: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is presenting her second Budget today. The Full Text of Budget Speech can be downloaded on https://www.indiabudget.gov.in/ website today. The full budget document is expected to be uploaded on this official portal soon after Budget Speech by Sitharaman in the Parliament.

Meanwhile, before the Budget speech presentation by Sitharaman, market benchmark Sensex slumped over 200 points in opening session on Saturday ahead of the release of the Union Budget to be presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman later in the day. After shedding 279 points in early trade, the 30-share BSE index was trading 124.96 points or 0.31 per cent lower at 40,598.53, and the broader NSE slipped 23.10 points, or 0.19 per cent, to 11,939.