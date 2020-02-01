Budget Speech 2020 PDF Download: How to Download Budget 2020 Speech PDF by Nirmala Sitharaman Online

By: |
Published: February 1, 2020 10:16:06 AM

Budget Speech 2020 Download Link: The Full Text of Budget Speech can be downloaded on https://www.indiabudget.gov.in/ website today.

Budget Speech 2020 PDF Download LinkCheck Budget Speech 2020 PDF Download Link

Budget Speech 2020 PDF: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is presenting her second Budget today. The Full Text of Budget Speech can be downloaded on https://www.indiabudget.gov.in/ website today. The full budget document is expected to be uploaded on this official portal soon after Budget Speech by Sitharaman in the Parliament.

You can also read all Budget LIVE updates here

Related News

Check all Income Tax related updates here

Meanwhile, before the Budget speech presentation by Sitharaman, market benchmark Sensex slumped over 200 points in opening session on Saturday ahead of the release of the Union Budget to be presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman later in the day. After shedding 279 points in early trade, the 30-share BSE index was trading 124.96 points or 0.31 per cent lower at 40,598.53, and the broader NSE slipped 23.10 points, or 0.19 per cent, to 11,939.

Do you know What is Finance Bill, Short Term Capital Gains Tax, Fiscal Policy in India, Section 80C of Income Tax Act 1961, Expenditure Budget? FE Knowledge Desk explains each of these and more in detail at Financial Express Explained. Also get Live BSE/NSE Stock Prices, latest NAV of Mutual Funds, Best equity funds, Top Gainers, Top Losers on Financial Express. Don’t forget to try our free Income Tax Calculator tool.

  1. Home
  2. Budget 2020
  3. Budget Speech 2020 PDF Download How to Download Budget 2020 Speech PDF by Nirmala Sitharaman Online
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

 

 

Advertisement
Advertisement

Most Read

Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Budget 2020: Top expectations on accessibility and affordability in healthcare
2Economic Survey 2020: Early warning system for stress in NBFCs
3Budget 2020: Create a glide path for start-ups