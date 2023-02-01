Budget 2023: FM Sitharaman packs a punch, announces PMKVY 4.0, 157 new medical colleges, CoE for AI

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, presenting Union Budget 2023-24 in Parliament, announced that Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana (PMKVY) 4.0 will be launched by the government for upskilling youths for job opportunities. Furthermore, the FM announced that the government will establish a Centre of Excellence for Artificial Intelligence (AI) to conduct research and development on AI based practices in education, agriculture, and pharma sectors. 157 new medical colleges to be established, said the finance minister.

The FM has also announced that the government will focus on special programmes to upskill 3.5 lakh of tribal students. Additionally, Eklavya Model Residential Schools will be established by the government. Centre has also announced recruitment of 38,800 teachers in the next three years.

As per the Budget 2023, the government announced plans to build Digital Libraries for children and adolescents and state wise physical libraries to induce reading habits and bridge the gap of pandemic loss. Centre also announced plans to establish National Book Trust and Children Book Trust for cultural and educational development.

Furthermore, 30 Skill India International Centres in different states will be established along with Unified Skill India Digital Platform for job opportunities of youth globally. Government also announced to focus on Karmayogi Programmes for training of civil servants.