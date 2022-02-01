Budget for world’s fastest growing economy: Key numbers to be watched

Here are the key numbers to watch out for in the Budget for 2022-23, which is widely expected to boost spending towards policies that create jobs, boost manufacturing, helping rural and agri-economy and infrastructure creation.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will be presenting her fourth Budget that will aim at maintaining the world’s fastest-growing economy tag for India.

Sitharaman, who had in her first budget in 2019 replaced leather briefcase — which had been in use for decades for carrying budget documents — with a traditional red cloth ‘bahi-khata’, has spurt in tax collections to her aid in the budget that is expected to a spend-all budget.

COVID spending: India had started the world’s largest COVID inoculation programme on January 16, 2021. The expenditure on vaccination this fiscal, as well as in the next would be the most-watched figures in the Budget. The Budget estimate for vaccine expenditure for the current fiscal was Rs 35,000 crore.

Fiscal Deficit: The budgeted fiscal deficit, which is the difference between the government expenditure and income, for the current fiscal ending March 2021 is 6.8 per cent, against 9.3 per cent in the last fiscal. The number for the 2022-23 fiscal would be in focus.

