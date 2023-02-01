Budget for world’s fastest growing economy: Key numbers to be watched

Union Budget 2023-24: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will be presenting her fifth Budget that may do a tightrope walk between staying fiscally prudent and meeting general public expectations of lower taxes and a wider social security net, while at the same time firing the engines of the economy. Sitharaman had in her first Budget in 2019 replaced leather briefcase — which had been in used for decades for carrying Budget documents — with a traditional ‘bahi-khata’ wrapped in red cloth.

Budget 2023-24 would be in paperless form, as done in the last two years, and would be available on the ‘Union Budget Mobile App’ for hassle-free access by Members of Parliament (MPs) and the general public. Here are the key numbers to watch for in Budget 2023-24, which is widely expected to boost spending towards policies that create jobs, leave more money in hands of the common man and boost manufacturing, while increasing tax revenues.

Fiscal Deficit: The budgeted fiscal deficit, which is the difference between the government expenditure and income, for the current fiscal ending March 2023 is 6.4 per cent, against 6.71 per cent in the last fiscal. The number for 2023-24 would be in focus as it is widely expected that the government would open its purse strings in an election year.

Disinvestment/Privatisation: In current fiscal year the budgeted disinvestment target is likely to be missed, like the past four years. It is expected the government would set a realistic target for next fiscal.

Capital Expenditure: The government’s planned capital expenditure for this fiscal year is budgeted at Rs 7.5 lakh crore, higher than Rs 5.5 lakh crore in the last fiscal. The government has been pushing infrastructure creation and also incentivising states to step up capex.